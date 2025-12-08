Rehab 4 Addiction CEO Releases New Article Sharing Effective Tips for Going Sober This December, And Actually Enjoying It

London, England, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehab 4 Addiction, a leading treatment and alcohol home detox advisory service, is happy to announce the release of its new article, “The Most Effective Tips for Going Sober This December Without Missing Out on the Fun,” by the company’s CEO, Oliver Clark.



As the Christmas party season approaches, many people feel torn between wanting to cut back on alcohol and the pressure to “eat, drink and be merry” at every social event. Rehab 4 Addiction hopes its practical tips will help readers confidently navigate the holidays and rethink what a “good Christmas” looks like.



“December doesn’t have to be a write-off for your health or your mental wellbeing,” says Oliver Clark, CEO of Rehab 4 Addiction. “You’re allowed to enjoy Christmas without a drink in your hand, and with the right plan, a sober festive season can actually be more fun, more memorable and far less stressful.”



Drawing on lived experiences of sober Christmases and expert advice on managing party-season pressures, Clark highlights that the key to success is preparation, support and a focus on what someone is gaining, not what they’re giving up.



Some of Oliver Clark’s top tips that feature in the article include:

Start with a clear “why” and set intentions

“Before the invites start rolling in, get really honest with yourself,” says Clark. “Are you tired of hangovers? Worried about your mental health? Want to be more present with your family? Write it down.”



He recommends:

Taking 10 to 15 minutes to journal how individuals want to feel over Christmas (calm, present, energised, proud of themselves).

Noting specific things they want to avoid this year, such as arguments, blackouts, hangxiety, and money worries.

Keeping those notes on a phone so they can be reread before nights out or in wobbly moments.

“When the pressure to ‘just have one’ hits, your written intentions are your anchor,” Clark adds.

Have a “sober script” ready

When someone tells people that they are not drinking it can feel more stressful than not drinking itself. Clark advises preparing a simple, confident response in advance, such as:

“I’m not drinking this month, I’m really enjoying the break.”

“I’m driving / up early tomorrow, sticking to alcohol-free tonight.”

“I feel so much better without booze, so I’m taking a proper break.”

“You don’t owe anyone your medical history or a big explanation,” he says. “A short, calm line delivered with confidence is usually enough to end the conversation.”

Find a sober buddy (online or in real life)

“It’s much easier to stay sober when you’re not doing it alone,” Clark explains. “Notice who else is drinking less, or not at all, and connect with them.”

His suggestions include:

Arranging to attend work parties or social events with someone who is also not drinking.

Joining online sober communities and social media groups for extra encouragement and accountability.

“Community is a huge protective factor in addiction recovery,” Clark says. “Even one person who ‘gets it’ can transform a difficult night into a manageable one.”

Upgrade drinks, not units

“One of the biggest game-changers for a sober Christmas is having drinks you actually look forward to,” says Clark.



He recommends:

Exploring alcohol-free beers, wines and spirits, most pubs and supermarkets now have strong options.

Choosing a festive ‘signature’ sober drink, for example, alcohol-free mulled wine, posh tonic with fruit, or a deluxe hot chocolate.

Keeping a drink in one’s hand makes people less likely to push alcoholic options.

“When you don’t feel deprived, you’re far less likely to cave in,” he notes.

Plan exits and protect energy

“One of the perks of sobriety is knowing exactly when you’ve had enough, and being able to leave,” Clark says.



He advises:

Planning transport before arrival, whether it’s booking a taxi, checking last trains, or agreeing on a lift.

Individuals should give themselves permission to leave early if they feel triggered, tired or are simply not enjoying themselves.

Choosing events carefully, after all, individuals don’t have to go to every boozy gathering, especially if they know it will be difficult.

“Leaving a party isn’t rude,” he adds. “Sometimes it’s just self-care.”

Create new sober Christmas traditions

Clark encourages people to actively build alcohol-free festive rituals rather than just “removing” booze.

“Ask yourself: what would make December feel genuinely special without alcohol?” he says.



Ideas include:

Evening walks to see Christmas lights instead of pub crawls.

Board games, movie nights or baking sessions with family or friends.

Morning activities that are far more enjoyable without a hangover, winter hikes, ice skating, Christmas markets, or kids’ activities.

“When you fill your calendar with things that don’t revolve around drinking, you quickly realise how much you were missing before,” Clark explains.

Focus on what’s being gained, not what’s missing

“Most people start out thinking sobriety is all about loss, so no champagne, no shots, no ‘fun’,” says Clark. “But the real magic is what you gain.”



He encourages people to notice improvements such as:

Better sleep and more energy.

Reduced anxiety and improved mood.

Fewer arguments, more meaningful time with loved ones.

Waking up on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day feeling clear-headed and proud.

“When you start to experience those benefits, staying sober stops feeling like punishment and starts feeling like a gift you’re giving yourself,” Clark says.

Know when to reach out for professional help

Finally, Clark stresses that if someone finds it impossible to cut back or stop despite serious consequences, it may be a sign they need more structured support.



“If you’ve promised yourself you’ll drink less every year and nothing changes, that’s not a moral failure, it’s a sign you might need help,” he explains. “There is no shame in that. Reaching out could be the most important step you ever take.”



Rehab 4 Addiction offers free, confidential guidance on treatment options across the UK, from medically supervised alcohol detox to alcohol rehab, cocaine rehab, residential rehab and outpatient support.



About Rehab 4 Addiction



Rehab 4 Addiction is a UK-based addiction helpline and treatment advisory service, connecting individuals and families with trusted drug and alcohol rehab clinics, detox centres and mental health support nationwide. Founded to make high-quality addiction treatment more accessible, Rehab 4 Addiction provides confidential assessments, tailored treatment recommendations and ongoing guidance for those affected by substance misuse.



More Information



To learn more about Rehab 4 Addiction, please visit the website at https://www.rehab4addiction.co.uk/.



https://thenewsfront.com/rehab-4-addiction-ceo-releases-new-article-sharing-effective-tips-for-going-sober-this-december-and-actually-enjoying-it/