Solid Biosciences to Showcase Proprietary Next-Generation Capsid AAV-SLB101 and Cardiac Gene Therapy Pipeline at the 22nd Global CardioVascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that it will present data from its next-generation, proprietary capsid AAV-SLB101 and its cardiac gene therapy pipeline at the Global CardioVascular Clinical Trialists (CVCT) Forum taking place December 8-10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Gabriel Brooks, M.D., Solid’s Chief Medical Officer, will exhibit a poster, deliver two presentations and participate in two panel discussions. Dr. Brooks has also been selected as a CVCT faculty member. Additionally, Nicolas Christoforou, Ph.D., Solid’s Head of Discovery and Translational Development, will deliver a presentation on the preclinical development of a gene therapy for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) and participate in a panel discussion.

The CVCT Forum is an annual, invite-only workshop that aims to cultivate a multi-stakeholder exchange to enhance clinical trials, streamline regulatory approval processes, and facilitate the implementation of trial-based evidence.

“We will present data illustrating the potential of our precision genetic approach to cardiac diseases, with a specific focus on the benefits of our proprietary, rationally designed capsid, AAV-SLB101,” said Dr. Brooks. “We look forward to discussing our findings with the community of scientists and trialists as we come together with the goal of transforming the future of cardiovascular disease treatments.”

Poster:

Title: AAV-SLB101: A Next-Generation Rationally Designed Capsid Demonstrates Highly Potent Cardiac Tropism and Initial Clinical Safety



Presentations:

Gene-Based Cardiac Therapy Part 1

The Basics

Presenter: Dr. Gabriel Brooks

Gene-Based Cardiac Therapy Part 2

The Trials and Beyond

Title: Cardiac Gene Therapy – An Industry Prospective: Drive to Inflection Point

Presenter: Dr. Gabriel Brooks

Title: Preclinical Development of a Gene Therapy Strategy for Patients with Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia

Presenter: Dr. Nicolas Christoforou on behalf of Silvia Priori, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Cardiology at the University of Pavia and Director of the Molecular Cardiology Unit at the IRCCS Maugeri in Pavia, Italy

Panel Discussions:

The CVCT Multi-Stakeholder Think Tank Debate

Gene-Based Cardiac Therapy Part 1

Title: The Basics. What it Needs to Get Gene Therapy Innovations into Clinical Stage?

Panelist: Dr. Gabriel Brooks

The CVCT Multi-Stakeholder Think Tank Debate

Gene-Based Cardiac Therapy Part 2

Title: How are We Getting Around Specific Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Challenges?

Panelists: Drs. Gabriel Brooks and Nicolas Christoforou

Following completion of the conference, presentations will be available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the Our Science section of the Company website, or by clicking here.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the company’s goals, priorities and achieve key clinical milestones; the Company’s pipeline of capsid products, including SLB-101, and programs for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including its SGT-003 candidate and other clinical and pre-clinical programs and expectations for clinical development, initiation and enrollment in clinical trials, dosing, availability of clinical trial data and potential accelerated approval;; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company’s ability to advance and license AAV-SLB101 and advance SGT-003 and its other clinical and preclinical programs and capsid libraries on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the company’s product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its capsid libraries and product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop capsids, capsid libraries, Duchenne, Friedreich’s ataxia and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies;, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

