10-Year Market Forecasts & Expert Analyses in International Military UAS Sector

Discover lucrative opportunities within the global military Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) sector through our annual comprehensive study. This report delivers crucial intelligence and analyses on systems and requirements, tailored on a country-by-country basis, enabling clients to strategically position themselves in this constantly evolving market.

Features include:

10-Year Market Forecasts - These extensive forecasts cover research, development, and procurement across the entire market. Detailed program and country breakouts are presented, with datasets provided for in-depth analysis.

- These extensive forecasts cover research, development, and procurement across the entire market. Detailed program and country breakouts are presented, with datasets provided for in-depth analysis. Expert Analysis - Gain insights into future trends and hot topics poised to shape the market over the next decade, supported by strategic rationalizations from industry experts.

- Gain insights into future trends and hot topics poised to shape the market over the next decade, supported by strategic rationalizations from industry experts. Air Vehicles - Access comprehensive development histories, in-depth specifications, descriptions on functionality, and evaluations of manufacturers and funding mechanisms.

- Access comprehensive development histories, in-depth specifications, descriptions on functionality, and evaluations of manufacturers and funding mechanisms. Sensors - Detailed coverage of various sensor technologies including electro-optic, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, electronic warfare, SIGINT, plus multi- and hyperspectral systems.

- Detailed coverage of various sensor technologies including electro-optic, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, electronic warfare, SIGINT, plus multi- and hyperspectral systems. Requirements - Future requirements are dissected per country, focusing on key players poised to drive market dynamics.

- Future requirements are dissected per country, focusing on key players poised to drive market dynamics. Competitors - Study initiatives and strategic moves from approximately 60 leading companies, exploring their product portfolios, investment activities, acquisitions, and significant developments.

This report is tailored for professionals seeking to enhance their strategic positioning by capitalizing on emerging trends and future demands within the international military UAS market. Leverage this study to navigate the complexities of industry shifts, technological advancements, and competitive challenges to lay the groundwork for future success.

Companies Featured

Aeronautics Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Airbus Defence & Space (formerly European Defence and Space Co.)

Aurora Flight Sciences

Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems

Baykar Makina

Bell Textron

The Boeing Co.

CAE Inc.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

Dassault Aviation

Denel Pty. Ltd.

Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG

DJI Innovations

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Griffon Aerospace

Honeywell International Inc.

Insitu Inc.

Intra Defense Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kaman Aerospace Corp.

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

Korean Air Aerospace Business Division

Korea Aviation Technologies

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Leonardo (formerly Finmeccanica)

Lockheed Martin Corp.

MDA (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler, and Associates)

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parrot SA

Piaggio Aerospace

Rheinmetall (formerly EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft)

Rolls-Royce

RTX Corp.

Safran

Saudi Arabian Military Industries

Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH

Shield AI

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Skydio

Stark Aerospace, Inc.

Swift Engineering, Inc

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (including FLIR)

Textron Systems Unmanned Systems

Thales

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Uconsystem Co. Ltd.

UMS Skeldar

VTG

