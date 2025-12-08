Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market by Assay, Country, Product, and Place, with Executive & Consultant Guides and Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2026

The monkeypox outbreak is pushing demand for innovative In Vitro Diagnostic solutions. Key market opportunities include rapid diagnostics and genomics advancements, driven by global testing initiatives. This evolving landscape offers growth potential for players who can leverage disruptive technologies.

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market by Assay, Country, Product, and Place, with Executive & Consultant Guides and Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency as the outbreak extends alarmingly into non-African regions. Governments worldwide are mobilizing to deploy widespread testing, aiming to mitigate this emerging threat promptly. This scenario presents substantial opportunities for the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) industry to play a crucial role in controlling the outbreak.

A newly released report forecasts the market size for the IVD industry through 2026, identifying significant growth catalysts and evolving market dynamics. The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly shifted the industry's landscape, influencing its trajectory for the foreseeable future. While some industry players have already established their presence, the introduction of disruptive diagnostic technologies has the potential to redefine industry standards and competition.

The report highlights the convergence of two pivotal trends: Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution. This fusion is catalyzing the emergence of innovative diagnostic opportunities, offering promising avenues for growth and investment. Stakeholders in the IVD industry can leverage these insights to navigate the transforming market effectively.

All data and insights captured in the report are available in Excel format upon request, enabling detailed analysis and strategic planning. Stakeholders can make informed investment decisions and valuations, benefitting from the latest industry data and trends.

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Aegis Laboratories
  • Applied DNA Sciences
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • BioGX
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Cepheid
  • CerTest Biotec
  • Creative Biogene
  • Flow Health
  • Labcorp
  • Mayo Clinic Laboratories
  • Qiagen Gmbh
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Roche Molecular Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sonic Healthcare
  • Sysmex
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0r08q

