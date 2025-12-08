Is Artificial Intelligence the Game-Changer in Companion Diagnostics?

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets 2025-2029: The Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology and Funding with Executive & Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companion Diagnostics are revolutionizing the diagnostics industry, paving the way for emerging markets and fostering strategic partnerships between diagnostics and therapeutics. Explore the latest market trends and understand the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in this evolving landscape.
Will Companion Diagnostics become the norm?
As diagnostic companies align with pharmaceutical giants, new avenues and significant business opportunities are unfolding, with some leading the charge. This dynamic market is filled with potential, driving fierce competition among diagnostic companies to align with promising pharmaceutical ventures. The rapid advances in science, along with a shifting cost landscape, further fuel this trend.
This comprehensive report serves as an essential tool for analysts and planners, offering detailed data spanning hundreds of pages. It provides specific growth metrics and market sizes tailored to your interests, ensuring you are well-equipped to navigate this growing industry. Our report includes detailed breakouts across 18 countries and 4 regions, and additional detailed analyses for any country or specific area can be accessed by report purchasers.
Stay ahead in the competitive field of Companion Diagnostics by leveraging the extensive insights and strategic foresight offered in this report. Gain valuable assistance in utilizing the information to make informed decisions without any additional charges, thereby optimizing your market strategies and ensuring a competitive edge.
Companies Featured
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Admera Health, LLC
- Aethlon Medical
- Agilent
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- Applied DNA Sciences
- ARUP Laboratories
- AVIVA Systems Biology
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Berkley Lights
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- BillionToOne
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- BioIVT
- Biolidics Ltd
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bioview
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Burning Rock
- C2i Genomics
- Cardiff Oncology
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- Castle Biosciences, Inc.
- CellCarta
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Circulogene
- Cizzle Biotech
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Clinical Genomics
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Dxcover
- Element Biosciences
- Enzo Biochem
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Fyr Diagnostics
- GeneDx Holdings
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Holdings
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- ICON PLC
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- INOVIQ
- Invitae Corporation
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- J&J Innovative Medicine
- KEW
- Lucence Health
- Lunglife AI Inc
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Mesa Laboratories, Inc.
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Myriad Genetics
- Nanostring
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- NGeneBio
- Novogene
- Oncimmune
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Oncohost
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- PamGene
- Panagene
- Personalis
- Perthera
- PGDx (Labcorp)
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Predicine
- Predictive Oncology
- Prenetics
- Promega
- Qiagen
- QuidelOrtho
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Revvity
- Roche Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sherlock Biosciences
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singular Genomics
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Standard BioTools
- Stilla Technologies
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Todos Medical
- Ultima Genomics
- Veracyte
- Vir
- VolitionRX
- Vortex Biosciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/im3e4x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.