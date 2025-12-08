Is Artificial Intelligence the Game-Changer in Companion Diagnostics?

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Markets 2025-2029: The Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology and Funding with Executive & Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Companion Diagnostics are revolutionizing the diagnostics industry, paving the way for emerging markets and fostering strategic partnerships between diagnostics and therapeutics. Explore the latest market trends and understand the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in this evolving landscape.

Will Companion Diagnostics become the norm?

As diagnostic companies align with pharmaceutical giants, new avenues and significant business opportunities are unfolding, with some leading the charge. This dynamic market is filled with potential, driving fierce competition among diagnostic companies to align with promising pharmaceutical ventures. The rapid advances in science, along with a shifting cost landscape, further fuel this trend.

This comprehensive report serves as an essential tool for analysts and planners, offering detailed data spanning hundreds of pages. It provides specific growth metrics and market sizes tailored to your interests, ensuring you are well-equipped to navigate this growing industry. Our report includes detailed breakouts across 18 countries and 4 regions, and additional detailed analyses for any country or specific area can be accessed by report purchasers.

Stay ahead in the competitive field of Companion Diagnostics by leveraging the extensive insights and strategic foresight offered in this report. Gain valuable assistance in utilizing the information to make informed decisions without any additional charges, thereby optimizing your market strategies and ensuring a competitive edge.

Companies Featured

10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Acuamark Diagnostics

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Aethlon Medical

Agilent

Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

Applied DNA Sciences

ARUP Laboratories

AVIVA Systems Biology

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkley Lights

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

BillionToOne

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bioview

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

C2i Genomics

Cardiff Oncology

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CellCarta

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Circulogene

Cizzle Biotech

Clearbridge Biomedics

Clinical Genomics

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dxcover

Element Biosciences

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fyr Diagnostics

GeneDx Holdings

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

ICON PLC

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

INOVIQ

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

J&J Innovative Medicine

KEW

Lucence Health

Lunglife AI Inc

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Myriad Genetics

Nanostring

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene

Oncimmune

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Oncohost

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PamGene

Panagene

Personalis

Perthera

PGDx (Labcorp)

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Predicine

Predictive Oncology

Prenetics

Promega

Qiagen

QuidelOrtho

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Revvity

Roche Diagnostics

Screencell

Sherlock Biosciences

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Todos Medical

Ultima Genomics

Veracyte

Vir

VolitionRX

Vortex Biosciences

