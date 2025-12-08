StepStone Group Recognized Among Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the third consecutive year.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

“Being recognized by P&I for the third consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to attracting, developing, and empowering exceptional talent,” said Rich Kasnia, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer at StepStone. “Our mission—to be the trusted partner of choice for private markets solutions globally—starts with our people. By fostering a culture grounded in our core values of agility, transparency, collegiality, and humility, we aim to create an environment where every team member can thrive and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“As their employees attest, the companies named to this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,’’ said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. “In doing so, they’re helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.’’

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2025 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and profiles of the top firms across size categories, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2025

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $771 billion of total capital, including $209 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com.

