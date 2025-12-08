Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Expands Portfolio of Stainless Steel Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valves, Setting New Standards for Specialty Gas Control Systems

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd., a trusted manufacturer and supplier of advanced gas control components, today announced an upgraded and expanded product line featuring its latest Stainless Steel Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valves, Ultra High Purity Specialty Gas Valves, and cutting-edge Jewellok High Purity Diaphragm Valves technology. Designed to meet the strict performance requirements of semiconductor fabrication, laboratory research, pharmaceutical production, and high-tech industrial applications, the new offerings reinforce Jewellok’s position as an industry leader in precision gas delivery and safety engineering.

Shenzhen Jewellok Technology specializes in manufacturing ultra-high-purity gas valves and pressure control equipment made primarily from 316L stainless steel, a material known for its superior corrosion resistance, long-term durability, and contamination-free performance. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio encompasses high-purity pressure regulating valves, pressure reducing valves, high-purity diaphragm valves, BA- and EP-grade special gas pressure reducing valves, high-pressure pneumatic diaphragm valves, low-pressure pneumatic diaphragm valves, high-pressure and low-pressure manual valves, needle valves, check valves, relief valves, flow diverting valves, and flow splitting valves.

The newly enhanced lineup of Stainless Steel Ultra High Purity Diaphragm Valves is engineered specifically for inert and reactive specialty gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, helium, argon, and other high-purity process gases used in sensitive environments. Each valve features precision-machined internal components, optimized sealing performance, and an ultra-clean flow path to ensure minimal dead volume, extremely low particle generation, and reliable operational safety.

In addition to valves, Jewellok provides a complete ecosystem of specialty gas handling solutions, including gas changeover manifolds, high-purity gas distribution pipelines, special gas proportioners, gas mixers, high-purity valve assemblies, special gas purifiers, and a wide variety of advanced gas cabinets. These include GC special gas cabinets, VMB special gas diverter cabinets, VDB and VDP distribution cabinets, BSGS special gas cabinets, and integrated scrubber exhaust gas treatment systems. These products enable customers to establish safe, stable, and efficient gas delivery infrastructures for both single-point and multi-point applications.

At the heart of the company’s innovation lies the Jewellok High Purity Diaphragm Valve s technology, which is developed through extensive research into sealing mechanisms, precision machining, and contamination control. This proprietary technology ensures exceptional leak integrity, consistent pressure regulation, and long operational life, even in extreme pressure and purity conditions. By applying BA- and EP-grade electro-polished surface treatments, Jewellok valves deliver ultra-clean internal surfaces that meet the rigorous standards demanded by semiconductor, photovoltaic, and new energy industries.

“Our goal is to deliver best-in-class solutions for ultra-high-purity gas control,” said James Yuan, spokesperson for Shenzhen Jewellok Technology. “The expansion of our stainless steel ultra high purity diaphragm valve series demonstrates our continuing commitment to innovation, quality, and the evolving needs of global customers. Whether clients require precision pressure control, contamination-free gas distribution, or high-reliability specialty gas systems, Jewellok is dedicated to providing products built on advanced engineering and uncompromising safety standards.”

As industries increasingly rely on high-purity specialty gases for advanced manufacturing processes, Jewellok continues to invest in R&D and automated production technologies to meet global demand. The company’s manufacturing facility follows strict quality control protocols, ensuring that every diaphragm valve, pressure regulator, and specialty gas component delivers exceptional performance, traceability, and durability in mission-critical applications.

