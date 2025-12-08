Hemp Hop Expands with New Cannabis Dispensary in Houston

HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Hop has officially opened its new cannabis dispensary in Houston at 1103 Bomar Street Suite 200 . This marks an important step in the company’s growth as it expands beyond its roots in Charlotte where it first began in 2018.

The Houston cannabis dispensary offers a full range of THCa flower, concentrates, edibles, vapes, and solventless products. The store is now open to the public and welcomes both new and returning customers who have followed the brand since its early days.

With this launch, Hemp Hop strengthens its presence in one of the most active and diverse markets in Texas.





Houston Becomes the Next Chapter for Hemp Hop

Houston has grown into one of the largest markets for Hemp Hop through online orders alone. Many customers in Texas already rely on the brand for premium THCa flower and solventless concentrates. This made Houston a natural choice for the next retail expansion.

The brand has now served more than 100,000 customers across the country and continues to gain attention for its award winning products.

Hemp Hop has received recognition from the High Times Hemp Cup and the Oregon Growers Cup. These awards reflect the company’s commitment to clean cultivation and transparent testing.

The new Houston location brings this same standard to local shoppers who want reliable cannabis products without guesswork. The store also supports customers who want guidance as they explore different strains and formats.

Inside the Hemp Hop Houston Cannabis Dispensary

The Houston dispensary features a full menu of cannabis products that match the quality Hemp Hop is known for. Shoppers can explore a wide range of THCa flower with strong terpene profiles and consistent indoor cultivation.

The store also carries solventless ice water hash, live rosin, live resin, gummies, disposable vapes, and cartridges. Each product is selected to offer a mix of classic genetics and new releases.

Customers will find exclusive in store drops that rotate throughout the year. These include small batch strains that are not available online. The store layout is simple and welcoming so both first time visitors and experienced users can explore with ease.

The team is trained to answer questions, explain effects, and help customers find the right product for their needs.

Hemp Hop also offers same day delivery for areas near the Houston store. This service will mirror the system already in place at the Charlotte location. The goal is to provide quick and convenient access to clean and trusted cannabis products.

A Clear Commitment to Safety and Testing

Hemp Hop has built its reputation on strict testing and product honesty. Every item in the Houston store is 3rd party lab tested to confirm cannabinoid levels and verify purity.

The company works with indoor growers and small farms that follow advanced cultivation methods including KNF practices where possible. These partnerships allow Hemp Hop to maintain a reliable supply of clean and fresh cannabis.

Each flower and concentrate follows the rules set by the 2018 Farm Bill. This ensures customers receive products that meet legal requirements while offering the effects they expect. The Houston dispensary reflects the same quality standard that shaped Hemp Hop into a trusted national retailer.

Quote from the Founder

“Our journey began in Charlotte in 2018 with a simple goal. We wanted to offer clean and reliable cannabis that people could trust. Opening our Houston dispensary is an important step in that mission. We paid close attention to customer feedback and growing demand from Texas. This location reflects everything we have learned and everything we plan to build,” said Jordan Hall, Founder and CEO of Hemp Hop.

About Hemp Hop

Hemp Hop was founded in 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is known for premium THCa flower, solventless concentrates, and clean laboratory tested products. Hemp Hop has earned recognition from the High Times Hemp Cup and the Oregon Growers Cup.

Today it serves customers across the country through its online store and retail locations. The brand continues to focus on quality, transparency, and trusted customer care.

Media Contact

Aman Kodwani

aman@hemphop.co

