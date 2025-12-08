rYojbaba Subsidiary Sakai Seikotsuin Serves as an Official Trainer at the 2025 Taipei Wake Open

FUKUOKA, Japan, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: RYOJ) ("rYojbaba" or the "Company"), a Japanese labor consulting and health services company, announced that its health services subsidiary, Sakai Seikotsuin Nishi Co., Ltd. (“Sakai Seikotsuin”), was selected by the 2025 Taipei Wake Open as an official provider of trainer and on-site medical support services.

The Taipei Wake Open, now in its 10th year, is recognized as one of Asia’s largest watersports competitions, drawing top wakeboarding and wakesurfing athletes from around the world. The event took place from October 15-19, 2025, at Shezi Island and along the Keelung River in Taipei, Taiwan. The Company’s involvement in the event was made possible through its collaboration with professional wakesurfer and Company ambassador Kenta Nakayama, who competed in the event. Through this partnership, Sakai Seikotsuin was formally selected by the event organizers to deliver on-site conditioning, medical support, and athlete assistance throughout the competition.

Licensed Judo therapists from Sakai Seikotsuin clinics provided the following services during the event:

Pre- and post-competition physical conditioning

Acute care for sports-related injuries

Myofascial release and other hands-on therapeutic interventions

General wellness support for athletes and event attendees





In recognition of its contributions to athlete care and the success of the event, the Company received a formal certificate of appreciation from the Taipei Watersports Association for its role in promoting local watersports and community engagement. Following the event, several individuals from the surfing community visited the Company’s osteopathic clinics, reinforcing rYojbaba and Sakai Seikotsuin’s growing global recognition among athletes and commitment to international expansion.

“The global sports healthcare sector remains a strategic focus for Sakai Seikotsuin and our judo therapy practice,” said Company CEO Ryoji Baba. “Similar to our recent Guardian Girls Ju-Jitsu project, rYojbaba continues to actively pursue partnerships and collaborative opportunities within this field. The relationships cultivated with athletes and sporting organizations through our participation in these international sporting events and projects provide a strong foundation for future growth, and we look forward to further leveraging our judo therapy practice on a global scale.”

About rYojbaba Co., Ltd.

rYojbaba operates a labor consulting and health services business. The labor consulting business provides strategic consulting services for both Japanese companies and labor unions, with the underlying goal to bridge the gap between Japan's labor culture issues and the lack of solutions for work-related dissatisfactions. rYojbaba also operates 28 osteopathic clinics and 2 beauty salons across Japan within its health services business, primarily offering judo theory, a form of osteopathic medicine practiced in Japan. To learn more, visit https://www.ryojbaba.com/.

