Byrna Technologies Announces Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter Revenues of $35.1 Million, Up 26% From Fiscal Q4 2024

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced select preliminary financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended November 30, 2025.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Results

Based on preliminary unaudited results, Byrna expects total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025 to be $35.1 million, an increase of 26% compared to $28.0 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year revenue is expected to be $118.0 million, up 38% from $85.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Fourth quarter revenue growth reflects strong dealer and chain store performance, with direct-to-consumer and international channels contributing solid year-over-year growth. The comparison also reflects growth over a particularly strong fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, when demand was elevated around the U.S. election.

Full year revenue growth was driven by Byrna’s expanded brand visibility, the broadening physical retail presence, and the successful launch of the Byrna CL.

At November 30, 2025, Byrna had more than $15 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $9.0 million at August 31, 2025. The sequential increase reflects inventory converting to cash as a result of strong fourth quarter sales.

During the quarter, Byrna also repurchased more than $1.0 million of common stock.

Management Commentary

“Our fourth quarter capped a year of clear operational progress,” said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. “In 2025, we strengthened brand visibility, broadened our physical retail presence, and introduced the Byrna CL – our most advanced launcher to date. These initiatives supported strong fourth quarter performance and contributed to a record year for the Company.”

“As we move into 2026, our focus is on further normalizing the Byrna brand and continuing to elevate the less-lethal category within the broader personal safety market. The foundation we established in 2025 across retail and e-commerce provides a robust platform that we believe positions Byrna well for continued growth.”

Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Sales Breakdown:

Sales Channel ($ in millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024

% Change Web 22.3 20.8 7% Byrna Chain Stores and Dealers 8.4 5.0 68% Law Enforcement / Schools / Pvt Security 0.1 0.0 100% Retail Stores 0.9 0.3 187% International 3.5 1.8 91% Total Sales 35.1 28.0 26%

Conference Call

Byrna plans to report its full financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter in February, which will be accompanied by a conference call to discuss the results and address questions from investors and analysts. The conference call details will be announced prior to the event.



