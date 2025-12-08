JFB Construction Announces Expected Increase of over 20 Percent in Q4 2025 Revenues as Compared with Q4 2024 Revenues

Company provides year-end business update

Lantana, Fla, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB), a real estate development and construction company focused on hospitality, commercial, industrial, and residential property development, today announced that it anticipates an increase of over 20 percent in Q4 2025 revenues as compared to Q4 2024 revenues.

“We achieved several milestones during the fourth quarter of 2025, and as a result we anticipate strong revenue performance to finish the year, and we still have three weeks remaining to recognize revenue on projects in 2025. Importantly, many of these projects are also expected to contribute towards strong revenue performance moving into Q1 2026,” said Chief Executive Officer Joseph F. Basile, III.

Highlights of the Company’s fourth quarter success include:

Execution of an $18.9 million contract in October for the first of three phases of the construction and continuation of the existing campus of a high school in DeSoto County, Fla. The total value of the contract upon final completion is $100 million

Vertical construction on 79 townhouses in Port Salerno, Fla.

Approval for the issuance of an $18.9 million bond to act as general contractor for the first phase of construction of the high school

Ongoing construction of a Courtyard Marriott in Olive Branch, Miss., in which JFB also has a 25% ownership interest

Completion of a $44 million private placement, $34 million of which is designated for general corporate operating expenses





Mr. Basile continued, “The Company’s strong balance sheet -- with over $34 million in working capital -- is a leading factor in being awarded key municipal contracts. Our working capital enhances our bonding capacity, which enables us to secure larger and more complex construction projects with lower risk to our clients, providing an advantage over our competitors. In addition, I have signed a personal guarantee for the DeSoto County school project, demonstrating my confidence in JFB Construction and the Company's financial ability to complete this project on time and on budget.

“As we approach the end of 2025, we believe that the DeSoto County high school project will have an immediate impact on our fourth quarter revenue. We began construction in October 2025 and plan to complete construction of Phase 1 in January 2026. The Phase 2 contract is valued at over $30 million, and we intend to commence construction in June 2026.

“In addition, the construction of public schools will become a new avenue for JFB as the State of Florida continues to adapt to the influx of residents and families from all over the country. We will be working with Building Tomorrow’s Schools, a school developer, which has coordinated the construction of over 40 schools in Florida,” concluded Mr. Basile.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (“JFB”) offers generations of combined experience in residential and commercial construction and development. Having the experience of building multifamily communities, shopping centers, national franchises, and exclusive estate and equestrian homes, with over 2 million square feet of commercial and retail space, JFB provides hands-on professional expertise, which has led to the quality and production we are known for.

JFB’s reputation has been built on our clients' trust and the value we bring to each project.



JFB is proud that most of our projects are obtained through referrals and repeat customers, and that to date we have provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. States.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

Joseph F. Basile, III

561-582-9840.

joe@jfbconstruction.net

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Mike Mason

516 222 2560

investors@jfbconstruction.net