Digital Brands Group Expands AI Marketing Capabilities Through Partnership With Aha (Formerly HeadAI)

Austin, Texas, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) (the “Company,” “Digital Brands Group” or “DBG”) today announced a new partnership with Aha (formerly HeadAI), an AI-powered influencer marketing platform with a global network of more than 50 million creators. The collaboration strengthens the Company’s technology roadmap and supports both its consumer brands and its expanding collegiate division.

Digital Brands Group operates a multi-segment platform spanning lifestyle brands, campus programs, and next-generation commerce initiatives. By integrating Aha’s automated influencer platform, the Company will streamline marketing across these segments with targeted creator campaigns, faster content cycles, and measurable performance.

Aha’s platform automates the full lifecycle of influencer campaigns — from creator matching and negotiation to publishing and performance analytics — enabling Digital Brands Group to activate efficient, scalable campaigns for retail, collegiate partnerships, ambassador programs, and community driven initiatives.

Aha’s technology accelerates how we engage consumers across both traditional and collegiate markets,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. “This partnership supports our broader strategy to integrate advanced AI across our operations, strengthen our digital capabilities, and position Digital Brands Group for the next stage of growth.”

The partnership further enhances Digital Brands Group’s broader efforts around data intelligence, digital IP protection, and AI-enabled engagement tools, creating a unified foundation for long-term expansion across consumer and campus channels.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

About Aha (Formerly HeadAI)

Aha is an AI-powered marketing platform that automates influencer campaigns end-to-end. With a network of more than 50 million creators, Aha delivers scalable campaign execution, performance insights, and automated creator management.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate OPN to achieve the expected results; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Forms 8-K, each filed or furnished with the SEC.