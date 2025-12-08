Black Hills Corp. Requests Rate Review in Arkansas

RAPID CITY, S.D., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its Arkansas natural gas utility has filed a rate review application with the Arkansas Public Service Commission requesting $29.4 million in new annual revenue to recover the necessary capital infrastructure and operational costs required to deliver safe, reliable natural gas service for over 189,000 Arkansas customers in more than 100 communities in Arkansas.

The company is seeking recovery of approximately $147 million in safety, reliability and system integrity investments for its natural gas pipeline infrastructure since its last general rate filing in 2023. These critical investments are required to meet system growth, ensure the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to customers’ homes and businesses, and meet compliance requirements of state and federal regulations.

“We are committed to serving our customers with the safe and reliable natural gas service they depend on,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “Our critical infrastructure investments and prudent cost management enable us to operate, maintain, and upgrade our Arkansas natural gas system while supporting growth.”

The request is based on a capital structure of 50.2% equity and 49.8% debt and a return on equity of 10.5%. The company is seeking to implement new rates in the second half of 2026.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

