Sparklight Business Launches Partner Solutions Program, Expanding Revenue-Generating Opportunities for Technology Brokerages and Technology Advisor Partners

PHOENIX, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparklight® Business, a leading provider of fiber-powered internet and managed connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of its new Partner Solutions Program, a strategic initiative designed to expand the company’s reach through a growing ecosystem of technology brokerages and technology advisor partners.

The program formalizes and strengthens Sparklight Business’s channel presence while opening new revenue-generating pathways for partners offering advanced connectivity, voice and managed services across the provider’s 24-state fiber footprint.

The launch coincides with the onboarding of the program’s first nationwide agency partner, ACS Cloud Partners, marking the beginning of a multi-phase channel expansion strategy. Through relationships such as these, Sparklight Business is expanding its ability to support more business customers with reliable, scalable, fiber-powered internet and enterprise-grade connectivity, security and voice solutions.

Sparklight Business offers a comprehensive portfolio of customizable internet and connectivity solutions for organizations of all sizes — from small businesses requiring fast, reliable broadband to large enterprises needing high-capacity dedicated fiber services capable of delivering up to 100 Gbps. The company also delivers a full suite of managed and advanced services, including intelligent Wi-Fi, SecurityAdvantage cloud protection, managed router and firewall services, Always-On wireless backup redundancy, and a range of modern voice solutions such as hosted voice, SIP trunking and POTS alternatives.

“We’re committed to giving channel partners every advantage they need to grow,” said Katherine Creech, Vice President of Business Services at Sparklight Business. “Our Partner Solutions Program is designed for simplicity, offering competitive pricing, a fiber-powered network and hands-on partner support. With a portfolio engineered for reliability and scale, we’re creating a powerful foundation for long-term partner success. We’re thrilled about this expansion and the opportunity to serve more customers together.”

Key benefits of the Sparklight Business Partner Solutions Program include:

A fiber-powered network spanning more than 22,000 miles across 24 states

Scalable connectivity options, including: Coax internet (up to 1 Gbps) PON fiber (up to 5 Gbps) Dedicated fiber solutions (up to 100 Gbps)

Enterprise-grade voice services, including: Hosted voice SIP trunking PRI POTS

Advanced managed solutions, such as: Business Wi-Fi Plus (powered by eero) SecurityAdvantage cloud protection Always-On wireless backup Managed router and security Fully managed enterprise Wi-Fi

Dedicated partner support, including sales enablement resources, training and co-selling opportunities



