Sprout Social Named #1 Social Listening Product in G2’s 2026 Winter Reports, Achieving 40 Top Rankings Overall

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced today announced a sweep of honors in G2 ’s 2026 Winter Reports, earning 177 leader badges across all business segments—from small business to enterprise—and spanning every global region.

Sprout Social ranked #1 in 40 individual G2 reports, including the Grid® Report for Social Media Listening Tools, the Enterprise Grid® Report for Social Media Analytics and the Grid® Report for Social Customer Service. Driven by verified customer reviews, these rankings demonstrate the increasing strategic value and impact of Sprout’s platform for brands navigating the evolving social landscape.

TrustRadius also recognized Sprout with a 2026 Buyer’s Choice Award:

"What stands out about Sprout Social is how deeply they understand the connection between brands and their audiences," said Allyson Havener, CMO, TrustRadius. "Their 2026 TrustRadius Buyer’s Choice Award isn’t just about great software, it’s about the measurable impact Sprout Social has on how teams listen, engage, and build trust."

In an era where customer behavior is shaped on social, Sprout is dedicated to transforming real-time social data into predictive, strategic intelligence for the enterprise. The company’s strong performance in these awards follows a wave of product innovations and advanced AI capabilities across Sprout’s platform, including the recent launch of Sprout AI and its proprietary AI agent, Trellis . Sprout also continues to deliver highly impactful integrations with industry-leading software like Canva , Adobe and Salesforce .

“This recognition underscores the impact Sprout is making for our customers,” said Scott Morris, CMO of Sprout Social. “Social is the intelligence engine of modern brands, and our recent AI and product innovations turn overwhelming data into actionable social intelligence that drives smarter decisions and measurable ROI. We’re proud to see that work reflected in these awards and in our customers’ success.”

Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout Social is among the best tools out there in this space: It's a mature, full-featured social media management platform that excels in analytics, governance, team workflows and cross-platform publishing. It truly offers a robust enterprise-grade experience.”

“Sprout is an indispensable tool for any modern social media marketing team. Its content management, scheduling, and reporting capabilities are all excellent, and the influencer marketing platform stands out as the best in the industry”

“There are so many analytics features available in Sprout that go above and beyond social organization and make a real strategy value-add.”

“Sprout Social has become an essential part of our marketing toolkit. The reporting features are especially strong—clear, customizable, and easy to share with stakeholders. We also rely heavily on the listening tools, which help us stay ahead of conversations and understand our audience more deeply.”

For more information about Sprout Social and its award-winning platform, visit www.sproutsocial.com.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software, built on the belief that All Business is Social℠. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, crisis management, and AI-powered, predictive business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com .

