Foremost Clean Energy Announces Successful Completion of 2025 Drill Program and Commencement of Historic Core Sampling Program at its Jean Lake Gold-Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) ("Foremost" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 diamond drill program at the 100%-owned Jean Lake Gold–Lithium Property (“Jean Lake”) located near Snow Lake, Manitoba. The program comprised 15 holes totaling 2,266 metres, with assay results from four holes already reported and results from the remaining 11 holes currently pending. Concurrently, the Company announces the commencement of a strategic core re-sampling program that will focus on high-priority drill core from its previous completed 2023 drill program. The focus of this program is to obtain a more comprehensive dataset to enhance the geological model due to the potential of improved results and expand the understanding of known mineralization.

Jason Barnard, Foremost’s President and CEO, commented: “The completion of our 2025 drill program successfully adds another 2,266 metres of data to the Jean Lake story. While we await these new assays, we are taking the proactive step of re-sampling high-priority 2023 core from intervals adjacent to known high-grade intercepts, like the 102 g/t gold in FM23-08. This cost-effective program is designed to fill in geological gaps and has the potential to positively impact our understanding of the mineralized system's scale and continuity. Integrating this new data with all past and pending results will allow us to build the most robust geological model possible as we plan for future drilling.”

Post-Program Sampling Underway

To support ongoing geological interpretation, a dedicated sampling crew has remained on site. Re-sampling will focus on unsampled intervals that may further clarify gold continuity and grade distribution along the Valkyrie Trend. A total of six high-priority 2023 drillholes along the Valkyrie Trend have been selected for re-sampling in 2025 (Figure 1). These include hole FM23-08, which previously returned 102 g/t Au over 0.5 m, within 7.50 g/t Au over 7.66 m. (See news release June 06, 2023). In addition, one drillhole from the Midas Trend, FM23-25, is being re-sampled (Figure 1). Historical highlights from FM23-25 include 6.86 g/t Au over 0.54 m, within 2.07 g/t Au over 3.49 m. (See news release (June 06, 2023).





Figure 1. Jean Lake 2025 Drillholes and 2023 Drillholes to be re-sampled

2025 Drill Program and Next Steps

The Company's 2025 diamond drill program, comprising 15 holes (JL25-001 to JL25-015), was designed to follow up on the 2023 drill program, to expand the Company’s understanding of the emerging near-surface gold system along the Valkyrie Trend and test the spodumene-bearing B1 Pegmatite. Assay results for holes JL25-005 to JL25-015 are pending.

Upon receipt of all outstanding assays and the new re-sampling data, Foremost will begin a comprehensive update of its geologic and structural model for Jean Lake. This integrated model will combine the 2023 discovery holes, all 2025 assay results, and the new re-sampling data from the 2023 holes. This work will refine priority targets along both the Valkyrie and Midas Trends where mineralization remains untested. The updated model will guide the design for drill targets of an expanded drill program anticipated for 2026.

Upcoming Webinar on Thursday December 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Join Foremost’s President and CEO Jason Barnard as he presents at RedChip’s Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday December 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT. The conference offers investors a front-row seat to the public companies driving exploration, development, and production across the rapidly evolving critical minerals sector.



Register for free: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/85823325098

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Foremost Clean Energy Ltd., and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

A qualified person has not performed sufficient work or data verification to validate the historical results in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Although the historical results may not be reliable, the Company nevertheless believes that they provide an indication of the property’s potential and are relevant for any future exploration program.

