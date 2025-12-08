John F. Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), to Deliver Keynote Address on the Future of Biotech and Rare Disease Innovation at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

New York, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today that John F. Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place March 8–11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. The annual MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference is the largest global neuromuscular meeting dedicated to uniting thousands of scientific researchers, clinicians, affiliated healthcare providers, industry leaders, and patient advocates in pursuit of innovation for the next 75 years of MDA’s mission serving the neuromuscular community. Crowley’s keynote presentation will take place on Monday, March 9 at 9:30am ET, both in person and via live stream. Registration for in-person and virtual attendance is available at MDAConference.org.

John F. Crowley, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) said, “We are living in an extraordinary era for biotechnology—one where innovation, data-driven insights, and patient partnerships are transforming what’s possible for people living with rare diseases. For 75 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association has embodied that spirit, fueling discovery, accelerating new therapies, and uniting a global community of scientists, clinicians, affiliated healthcare providers, advocates, and families. I am honored to be part of this important conference and look forward to a lively gathering that deepens relationships, moves science forward and builds the types of partnerships that will transform the standard of care for patients around the world."

Driving the Future of Innovation, Policy, and Patient Impact

Crowley’s keynote, “Driving the Future of Innovation, Policy, and Patient Impact,” will explore how patient-driven advocacy, biotechnology entrepreneurship, and emerging technologies are transforming the landscape of medical research and care. He will highlight the vital role of organizations like Muscular Dystrophy Association and BIO in building a robust ecosystem that empowers early diagnosis, fosters equitable access, and accelerates the development of transformative therapies for rare and neuromuscular diseases.

“John Crowley’s extraordinary journey, from father and entrepreneur to global leader in biotechnology, perfectly reflects the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s enduring mission,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Interim President and CEO, MDA. “His laser focused dedication to scientific innovation and patient advocacy has driven tangible change for families around the world. His keynote will inspire our community to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in research, care, and access.”

About John F. Crowley

A biotechnology pioneer and passionate champion for the rare disease community, John Crowley serves as President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), representing biotech companies and industry leaders around the world. His journey began as a father determined to save his children’s lives after they were diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare and often fatal neuromuscular disorder. Crowley left his corporate career to co-found Novazyme Pharmaceuticals, later acquired by Genzyme Corporation, where his leadership helped advance the first treatment for Pompe disease—a therapy that has transformed countless lives. He went on to found and lead Amicus Therapeutics, serving as CEO from 2005 to 2022, where he continued his mission to bring hope and new therapies to families affected by rare diseases. His family’s remarkable story inspired The Cure by Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Geeta Anand and the major motion picture Extraordinary Measures, starring Brendan Fraser, Harrison Ford, and Keri Russell.

Registration

For additional information and to register, click here. Early bird registration deadline is December 31, 2025.

Sponsors

MDA extends its appreciation to the premier sponsors whose support helps bring the neuromuscular community together at the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, including: Strength of Life: argenx, Biogen, BridgeBio, Novartis

Circle of Strength: ITF Therapeutics, Scholar Rock

About the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

MDA is the convener of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community. The four-day international event will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, affiliated health care providers, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Last year’s MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference included over 2,500 attendees (2,000 in-person; 500 virtual) from 41 countries with 8 specialized tracks, 39 sessions, 207 speakers, 56 exhibitors, 18 industry sponsored forums, 236 in-person posters, 379 virtual posters, 56 oral poster presentations, and 20 patient advocacy organizations exhibiting (with 37 organizations participating in the NMAC meeting). This conference is the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community and serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. Learn more at MDA75.org.

