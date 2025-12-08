SINTX Technologies to Participate in Sidoti & Company Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), today announced that management will be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Year End Virtual Investor Conference, held December 10-11, 2025.

Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference

Dates: December 10-11, 2025

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 3:15 P.M. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_OnAvXpQki63dk_9JbUYw

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with SINTX Technologies’ management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Sintx@kcsa.com.

To be added to the Sintx Technologies email distribution list, please email Sintx@kcsa.com with SINT in the subject line.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications.

SINTX Contacts:

Jack Perkins or Maria Hocut

KCSA Strategic Communications

Sintx@kcsa.com

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com