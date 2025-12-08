SINTX Technologies to Participate in Sidoti & Company Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), today announced that management will be presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Year End Virtual Investor Conference, held December 10-11, 2025.
Sidoti's Year End Virtual Investor Conference
Dates: December 10-11, 2025
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 3:15 P.M. ET
Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O_OnAvXpQki63dk_9JbUYw
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with SINTX Technologies’ management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at Sintx@kcsa.com.
To be added to the Sintx Technologies email distribution list, please email Sintx@kcsa.com with SINT in the subject line.
About SINTX Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications.
SINTX Contacts:
Jack Perkins or Maria Hocut
KCSA Strategic Communications
Sintx@kcsa.com
SINTX Technologies, Inc.
801.839.3502
IR@sintx.com