Jeffs’ Brands Appoints Security Executive Alon Dayan as CEO of KeepZone AI Inc., Strengthening Leadership in Global Homeland Security Expansion

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, today announced the appointment of Alon Dayan as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., formerly known as Jeffs' Brands Holdings Inc. (“KeepZone”). This strategic appointment comes on the heels of KeepZone’s recent entry into the global homeland security market through a definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd. (“Scanary”), positioning the Company to capitalize on the surging demand for advanced AI-driven threat detection technologies.

Alon Dayan brings over 15 years of executive experience in the security, defense, and cyber-technology sectors, with a proven track record of founding and scaling innovative companies focused on systems integration, secure communications, and international business development. As Founder and CEO of L1-Systems Ltd. since 2014, Mr. Dayan has led complex projects in cyber solutions, intelligence systems, and telecommunications, forging strategic partnerships across Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe. His earlier roles include CEO of Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., where he spearheaded product development and global sales for cryptocurrency ATM technologies, and Business Development Manager at Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ESLT), managing defense electronics sales to government and enterprise clients. Mr. Dayan holds a B.A. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from Ariel University, Israel.

“We believe Alon Dayan is the ideal leader to guide KeepZone as we accelerate our pivot into the high-growth homeland security arena,” said Eliyahu Zamir, CEO of Jeffs’ Brands. “His deep domain knowledge in secure systems integration and cyber technology, combined with his success in building global partnerships, aligns perfectly with our mission to distribute Scanary’s revolutionary AI-radar screening systems. Under Alon’s stewardship, we believe KeepZone is poised to deliver seamless, high-throughput security solutions to critical infrastructure worldwide, driving significant value for Jeffs’ Brands shareholders.”

Mr. Dayan’s appointment demonstrates Jeffs’ Brands’ commitment to assembling a world-class team to execute its strategic rebranding and expansion plans .In his new role, Mr. Dayan will oversee the marketing and distribution of Scanary’s groundbreaking 3D imaging and AI-powered threat detection systems, which can scan up to 25,000 people per hour in open spaces without requiring stops- ideal for airports, stadiums, transit hubs, and major events.

“I am thrilled to join KeepZone at this crucial moment and lead the charge in transforming global security through innovative, frictionless technologies,” said Alon Dayan, incoming CEO of KeepZone. “With Jeffs’ Brands’ visionary approach and Scanary’s cutting-edge solutions, I believe we have an unparalleled opportunity to address the evolving needs of the homeland security market. My focus will be on forging key partnerships, optimizing system integrations, and expanding our footprint in exclusive territories like Canada, Germany, and the UAE, while driving non-exclusive growth in Spain and Italy.”

This leadership appointment builds on the momentum from KeepZone’s recent agreement with Scanary, which includes exclusive distribution rights for an initial 24-month period (extendable upon meeting purchase targets), a $1 million upfront payment payable in installments, and revenue-sharing mechanisms. The global homeland security market, according to a Global Market Insights report, is valued at over $11.4 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7%, represents a transformative opportunity for Jeffs’ Brands to diversify beyond e-commerce into mission-critical technologies.

