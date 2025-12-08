In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Unveils Key Commercial Prospects

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is poised for robust growth, expected to surpass US$95 billion by 2025, according to a new comprehensive market report. The prediction spans a decade ahead to 2035, offering valuable insights into which organizations have the most significant potential by examining their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects. The expansion in the IVD sector is being fueled by technological advancements that enhance the precision, portability, and affordability of diagnostic technologies.

In a landmark advancement, the FDA approved the first blood test for diagnosing Alzheimer's disease in May 2025, marking a significant step for early detection and management, especially beneficial to the aging population. Concurrently, the adoption of blood-based tests for detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) is transforming oncology diagnostics. Key players like Guardant Health, Natera, and Exact Sciences utilize circulating tumor DNA for detecting cancer recurrences sooner than traditional imaging methods. These advancements pave the way for timely interventions and personalized treatment strategies.

As of 2025, the reagents segment stands strong, comprising over 60% of the IVD market share. It remains the fastest-growing segment, expected to lead through continuous innovation and development of novel diagnostic reagents and kits. A case in point is Werfen's Aptiva reagents, recently cleared by the FDA for enhanced autoimmune diagnostics, offering improved specificity and efficiency. The surge in demand for personalized medicine further drives the growth of companion diagnostics, integral to precision medicine by offering comprehensive insights into genetic alterations for tailored cancer treatments.

The report also explores the impact of U.S. trade tariffs on the global IVD market. These tariffs could significantly alter cost structures and supply chain dynamics. Affected goods include imported IVD products like reagents and analyzers, potentially elevating costs for U.S. firms and healthcare providers. This scenario may lead to realignment in sourcing or manufacturing, increasing complexity and expenses, while in some regions, it might foster local production and regional alliances, reshaping global competitive dynamics.

Key questions addressed in the report include the market's evolution, drivers and restraints, submarket growth, and competitive dynamics from 2025 to 2035. The extensive 356-page report, featuring 125 tables and 212 charts/graphs, provides in-depth analysis at global, regional, and national levels. Highlights include successful trends, revenue projections, and insights into lucrative areas of the industry for targeted strategies.

Further, the report provides comprehensive revenue forecasts and analysis categorized by product type, test category, application area, and end-user profile. It covers five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA-and 20 leading national markets. Profiles of leading companies, such as QIAGEN, BD, and Roche, are included, detailing their market strategies and growth prospects in the IVD industry.

Offering a blend of qualitative and quantitative analyses, the report includes independent predictions, market dynamics, and strategic insights into the IVD industry, making it an essential tool for market participants seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Companies Featured

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioM?rieux SA

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher

Exact Sciences

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Hologic

Illumina, Inc.

Ortho Corporation

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Quidel

Revvity

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc.

Abacus Dx

Amavita Heart

Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Cyted Health

Diatech Pharmacogenetics

Diesse Diagnostica Senese

Element Biosciences

Fapon Biotech

Fujirebio

Geneoscopy, Inc.

Immucor

LifeLabs

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

PathAI Diagnostics

Platomics

SeqOne

SpinChip Diagnostics ASA

Stilla Technologies

UltraDx Bio

Vascular Health

American Association of Bioanalysts (AAB)

American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC)

American Association of Endocrinologists (AAE)

American Association of Medical Colleges (AAM)

Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI)

American Heart Association (AHA)

American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA)

American Medical Diagnostics Industry Association (AMDIS)

Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP)

American Medical Technology Society (AMTS)

American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP)

American Society of Echocardiography (ASE)

ASTM International

British Standards Institution (BSI)

Clinical Laboratory Management Association (CLMA)

Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI)

Canadian Medical Association (CMA)

Canadian Medical Laboratory Association (CMLA)

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE)

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM)

European Hematology Association (EHA)

European Laboratory Network (ELN)

European Laboratory Safety Association (ELSA)

European Society of Cardiology (ESC)

European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)

European Union of Laboratory Medicine (EULIS)

Florida International Medical Expo (FIME)

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS)

International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science (IFBLS)

International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (IFCC)

International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER)

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Association

Laboratory of Government Chemists (LGC)

National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO)

National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS)

National Association of Community Health Centers (NACRC)

National Association of Testing Authorities (NAT)

National Coalition for Adult Immunization (NCA)

National Committee for Clinical Laboratory Standards (NCCLS)

National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR)

National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA)

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

National Diagnostic Association (NDA)

National Healthcare Corporation (NHC)

National Health Service (NHS)

National Health Service Corps (NHSC)

National Institute on Aging (NIA)

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National Medical Laboratory Association (NMLA)

National Safety Council (NSC)

National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC)

Professional Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (PAML)

Pan American Health Organization (PAP)

Pathology & Clinical Laboratory Science (PCLS)

Public Health Genomics Foundation (PHG Foundation)

Precision Medicine Partnership Alliance (PMP)

Society of Biologics Organizations (SBO)

Society for Clinical Chemistry (SCC)

Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM)

Society for In Vitro Biology (SIB)

Society of Immunology and Cell Biology (SIC)

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SIS)

Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLA)

Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS)

Society for Medical Laboratory Science (SMLA)

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI)

Standards of Practice Association (SOP)

Value-Based Care Association (VBC)

World Association of Societies of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine (WAS)

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Laboratory Association of Biomedical Laboratories (WLAB)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7fs14

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.