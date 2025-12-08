Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monkeypox (MPOX) Diagnostics Global Markets 2024-2028, by Assay, by Country, by Product and by Place: Executive and Consultant Guides, Market Analysis and Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The declaration of monkeypox as a health emergency signals a pivotal moment for the global health community, with governments worldwide accelerating efforts to implement extensive testing protocols. This urgent need for diagnostic solutions presents abundant opportunities for the In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) industry, which is poised for significant growth amid these emerging challenges.

While the market is already expanding due to intrinsic factors, the COVID-19 pandemic has irrevocably altered the landscape, shaping future industry dynamics. Although several IVD companies have established a strong presence, the potential for disruptive diagnostic technologies remains high, offering a competitive edge to innovators in the field.

This comprehensive report projects market trends and sizes up to 2028, providing a critical analysis of current issues and future outlooks. The convergence of rapid diagnostics and the genomics revolution is central to this evolution, crafting new avenues for diagnostic advancements. Stakeholders can leverage these transformative trends to capitalize on market opportunities and redefine diagnostic practices.

Arming decision-makers with this exhaustive research enables expertise within organizations, facilitating strategic investment decisions and precise valuations grounded in the latest market data. Stakeholders seeking a detailed and data-driven understanding of the IVD landscape can request all report data in Excel format, ensuring easy access to vital insights.

The report not only equips leaders with the knowledge to navigate and influence the market effectively but also reaffirms the critical role of innovation in the ongoing battle against health crises like monkeypox. The synergy between advanced diagnostic techniques and genomics science underscores the profound impact technology has on healthcare solutions, ultimately enhancing early detection and intervention capabilities worldwide.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Aegis Science Corporation

Applied DNA Sciences

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

BioGX

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher)

Cerstest Biotec

Flow Health

Laboratory Corporation of America

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Novacyt

Proof Diagnostics

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sonic Healthcare

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vela Diagnostics

