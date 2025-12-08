GCM Grosvenor Ranked #1 in Its Category on Pensions & Investments’ 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management List, Marking Fifth Year of Recognition

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, has been recognized for the fifth time as one of Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management, ranking #1 in the Major Employers (500-999 U.S. Employees) category. The annual program honors investment management firms that create exceptional workplaces and foster strong employee engagement across the industry.

“This recognition reflects our team’s dedication, talent, and shared commitment to excellence,” said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. “We take great pride in cultivating a culture that values teamwork, partnership, and integrity - inspiring our people to grow and drive results for our clients.”

The Best Places to Work in Money Management program is based on employer and employee surveys assessing workplace policies, practices, and engagement. Participating firms provide details on their culture, benefits, and professional development programs, while employees share anonymous feedback on communication, collaboration, inclusion, and overall satisfaction.

“Being named a ‘Best Place to Work’ for the fifth time is a meaningful milestone for us,” Levin added. “It reinforces that our success starts with our people and the environment we create together.”

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $87 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

