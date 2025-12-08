Global Peptide Synthesis Market Set to Reach USD 1.41 Billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising adoption of automated and AI-enabled synthesis platforms positions pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for accelerated innovation

The global peptide synthesis market, valued at US$0.78 billion in 2023, stood at US$0.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.41 billion by the end of the period.As chronic disease prevalence escalates worldwide and the drive toward precision medicine intensifies, peptide-based therapeutics and advanced synthesis technologies are reshaping the drug development landscape.

Peptides are rapidly transforming modern therapeutics due to their ability to target complex disease pathways with exceptional precision. What is powering this market growth? Increasing demand for peptide-based drugs in treating cancer, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune disease continues to accelerate adoption. Why now? Breakthroughs such as solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), hybrid synthesis technologies, and AI-enabled automation are enabling faster, higher-quality, and more cost-efficient peptide production.

Strategic Market Drivers

Advancements in Peptide Therapeutics Fuel Market Expansion

Peptide therapeutics have emerged as a high-impact treatment class with enhanced specificity, minimized toxicity, and optimized pharmacokinetics compared to traditional small molecules. Blockbuster therapies such as Ozempic (semaglutide) and Trulicity (dulaglutide) demonstrate the commercial and clinical potential of peptide-based drugs.

As multiple therapeutic areas adopt peptide-driven solutions, demand for advanced and scalable synthesis platforms is rapidly increasing, supporting pharmaceutical innovation pipelines and next-generation biologics development.

Cost Barriers Remain a Restraint

Despite strong demand, high production and equipment costs continue to limit adoption, particularly among smaller biopharma and academic institutions. Complex peptide sequences require sophisticated instrumentation, specialized operators, and strict quality protocols, contributing to elevated operational expenditures.

Personalized Medicine Generates Significant Growth Opportunities

The global shift toward individualized treatment models is driving demand for custom peptide synthesis, particularly in neoantigen-based cancer immunotherapies and targeted vaccine development. Leading companies—including BioNTech and Moderna—are leveraging personalized peptides to develop tailored therapeutic solutions.

Environmental Sustainability Challenges

Peptide production processes rely heavily on hazardous solvents such as DMF and DCM, creating ecological, regulatory, and waste-management pressures. Sustainable manufacturing technologies will be critical for future competitiveness.

Market Ecosystem & Competitive Landscape

The peptide synthesis ecosystem includes manufacturers of products and instruments, regulatory bodies, and end users across pharma, biotech, CROs, CDMOs, research institutes, and hospitals. Products dominated the global market in 2023, led by consumables such as reagents and advanced resin technologies for SPPS.

The peptide synthesizers category led the instrument segment, driven by automation and AI integration. Notable product launches include:

Vapourtec Peptide-ExplorerLT synthesizer (May 2024)

Activotec Activo-Darwin Semi-Automated Peptide Synthesizer (May 2024)

CEM Liberty 2.0 Microwave Peptide Synthesizer (April 2022)

The services segment—including custom synthesis, purification, analysis, and peptide libraries - also dominated in 2023 as outsourcing surges globally.

Based on technique, chemical synthesis using SPPS held the largest share, while cancer applications are projected to grow fastest among therapeutic areas.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies comprised the largest end user segment in 2023, supported by increased R&D funding and expansion initiatives. In January 2025, BioDuro opened an automated SPPS scale-up facility in Shanghai Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, China, underscoring the industry’s manufacturing momentum.

Regional Insights

North America led the market in 2023, with the U.S. maintaining the largest regional share due to strong R&D investments and the presence of leading CDMOs. In September 2024, Cambrex introduced a novel liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) platform, significantly reducing solvent consumption.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by rising pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, increasing patient volumes, and expanding biotechnology research infrastructure.

Key Market Participants

Leading companies include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), GenScript (China), and Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland)

These players are investing in strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and capacity expansion to strengthen market dominance.

Why This Matters for Global Healthcare Leaders

As the race for differentiated therapeutics accelerates, peptide synthesis capabilities will become a defining competitive advantage. Executive priorities in 2025–2029 include:

Scaling high-efficiency, high-purity production

Expanding precision medicine pipelines

Adopting automation and AI-enabled synthesis

Reducing environmental and operating costs

Strengthening global manufacturing networks

