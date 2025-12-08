Crypto.com and 21shares Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to the Cronos Ecosystem

Partnership to enable launch of new investment products tracking the Cronos (CRO) token

December 8, 2025 - 21shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange traded funds (ETFs), and Crypto.com, a global leader in cryptocurrency services, today announced a strategic partnership to bring new investment products tracking the Cronos (CRO) token to market.

The partnership, which aims to establish a CRO private trust and ETF, marks a significant step in broadening regulated access to Cronos, a leading Ethereum-compatible Layer 1 blockchain supported by Crypto.com. The decentralized, open source blockchain protocol is built using the Cosmos SDK and is compatible with both the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Cosmos ecosystem. Its dual compatibility allows developers to leverage existing tools and tap into a growing community of dApps and protocols. Additionally, Cronos prioritizes low transaction costs and high scalability, making it an attractive platform for developers and users alike.

“We are proud to partner with Crypto.com to help expand investor access to the Cronos ecosystem through innovative and transparent investment products,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. “Crypto.com and Cronos are both paving the way for scalable and interoperable blockchain solutions, and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering regulated exposure to the most relevant crypto assets.”



“Providing more ways for traders to engage with cryptocurrencies is central to our vision of further mainstreaming crypto,” said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. “Crypto.com is a long-time supporter of and contributor to the Cronos blockchain, and we are excited to partner with 21shares to enable more investors to participate in the CRO journey ahead.”



This partnership announcement follows a previously established strategic partnership between the two firms to support innovation across both companies.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.



About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.



21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.



