New Study Segments Flash Memory by Type, Including NOR, NAND, and XPoint Formats

This latest study offers a comprehensive analysis of the production trends in the semiconductor memory sector, focusing predominantly on floating gate, 3D Flash memory components, and XPoint memory. A detailed segmentation process analyzes Flash components by capacity, including NOR, MLC NOR, serial NOR, and Combo types (NOR + xRAM). Further breakdown is provided for NAND components, embracing MLC NAND, TLC NAND, Combo (NAND + xRAM), 3D MLC NAND, 3D TLC NAND, and XPoint/NVRAM.

Annual forecasts extend over a five-year period, covering crucial metrics such as revenue, units, and average selling prices (ASPs). The historical data aggregated for this analysis stems from the Flash Memory Reporting Association (FMRA), an authoritative body that compiles quarterly shipment data from leading Flash manufacturers. This foundation enables precise vendor market share projections on a quarterly basis for the ongoing year, equipping stakeholders with critical insights into market dynamics.

The study's robustness is enhanced by the availability of the database in an Excel format, facilitating seamless data manipulation and analysis. This accessibility underscores the study's utility in supporting data-driven decision-making processes among industry professionals.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, such granular insights into the production and distribution patterns of floating gate, 3D Flash, and XPoint memory components provide a valuable competitive edge. By meticulously predicting future trends and consolidating historical performance data, the report not only reflects current market realities but also sets a precedent for future academic and industry reference. Tailored for accuracy and depth, it remains an indispensable resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of the semiconductor memory market with foresight and precision.

Companies Featured

Adesto

Cypress

EON

Fidelix

GigaDevice

Infineon

Intel

ISSI

Kioxia

Macronix

Matsushita

Microchip

Micron

NEC

On Semiconductor

PowerChip

Puya Semiconductor

Samsung

SK Hynix

Sky High

SMIC

WDC

Winbond

XMC

