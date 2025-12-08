U.S. Monthly Tire Trade Report: Insights on Import and Export Activities

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Tire Industry Monthly Tire Shipment Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Monthly Tire Trade Report offers comprehensive insights into monthly U.S. import and export activities using data from the Foreign Trade Division of the U.S. Census Bureau. This report focuses on Harmonized Schedule (HS) codes: 4011, 4012, 4013, and 4014, meticulously categorizing trade data by HS code, country of origin, and destination. It provides precise details such as monthly and year-to-date (YTD) total units, average declared values, and comparative analyses of units and average values.

The Monthly Tire Shipment Report delivers key U.S. Tire Industry statistics covering Passenger, Light Truck, and Truck & Bus tires each month. Based on data provided by member companies accounting for over 80% of the U.S. tire market, the report estimates non-member activities to offer a comprehensive market overview.

The Full Report is published approximately 37 days post-reporting month closure, detailing each tire category. It includes total and radial data for original equipment (OE) shipments, replacement shipments across aftermarket segments, USTMA tire exports, USTMA tire production, and U.S. tire imports as documented by the U.S. Government. A Preliminary Report is available around the 7th working day after month-end, featuring initial OE and Replacement shipment estimates as year-over-year percentage changes.

Subscribers receive both reports exclusively via email in PDF and Excel formats. An annual subscription covers 12 monthly releases of both the Preliminary and Full Reports. While subscribers may circulate the report internally within their respective organizations, each separate business entity, even if under a common corporate umbrella, must secure its own subscription for access, regardless of existing corporate relations such as parent or subsidiary links. For instance, a U.S.-based office of a financial firm holding a subscription cannot extend this privilege to an overseas branch without purchasing a separate subscription.

Companies Featured

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Double Coin North America (CMA) LLC

GITI Tire (USA). Ltd.

Hankook Tire America Corporation

Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc.

Michelin North America, Inc.

Pirelli Tire North America

Sailun Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, Inc.

Yokohama Tire Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qktblw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.