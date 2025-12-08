Now Everyone Can Understand Enterprise Applications in Seconds

PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, a leader in software mapping and intelligence technology, today announced a major new release of CAST Highlight, introducing role-based, AI-powered insights that give CIOs, CTOs, enterprise architects, and more than a dozen other roles a personalized view of the software they own. The launch comes at a critical time: enterprise codebases have grown 100x over the past decade, making it impossible for any single expert to fully grasp what the applications are, what they do, where risks are hiding, and where AI enhancements can unlock new value.

“CAST Highlight has always understood software,” said Greg Rivera, VP of Product at CAST. “Now it understands you, too. Whether you’re a CIO in charge of thousands of applications, a CTO driving cloud modernization, or corporate counsel assessing intellectual property risk, CAST Highlight explains what you’re seeing, why it matters, and what you can do about it, in ways tailored to your expertise.”

At the heart of the release is Application Briefings, an AI-powered capability that translates CAST’s software intelligence data and visualizations into conversational language. A new icon appears next every application listed in CAST Highlight; one click on “Brief Me” delivers role-based explanations and recommendations covering:

Functional and business overview

Technical overview

Options for cutting technical debt, removing cloud blockers, and reducing risks



AI Service Recommendations

The briefings also recommend specific AI-powered services and LLMs suited for integrating into each application, such as:

Natural language processing APIs for text-heavy systems

Intelligence image analysis

Intelligent Document Processing for Invoice Automation

AI-powered data analysis for business intelligence

Chatbots for consumer-facing systems



With every team member armed with insights tailored to their expertise, cross-disciplinary groups can align faster, building a shared understanding that speeds improvement and transformation. Role and responsibility-based insights include:

Roles

Chief Information Officer

Chief Technology Officer

VP of Products

Chief Enterprise Architect

Chief Information Security Officer

Cloud Architect

Software Architect

Delivery Practice Leader Responsibilities

Product/application ownership

Legal/Intellectual property governance

Open source governance

Cybersecurity

ESG/Sustainability

Quality assurance



Application Briefings are available now for all CAST Highlight users.

About CAST

Businesses move faster using CAST to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST generates dashboards and 3D maps for executives, technologists, and AI to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence enables companies to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world’s leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.com.