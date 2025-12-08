Global Immunoassay Market to Hit USD 47.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Chronic and Infectious Diseases

The global immunoassay market, poised to grow from USD 35.5 billion in 2025 to USD 47.7 billion by 2030, is propelled by rising chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements, and regulatory demands for drug testing. Dominating products include reagents and kits, crucial for diagnostics. Chemiluminescence immunoassays (CLIA) are anticipated to grow rapidly, offering superior diagnostic capabilities. Infectious diseases drive the application market, with Asia Pacific leading regional growth due to expanding health infrastructure and disease prevalence.

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, CLIA, Western Blot), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoassay market is set to expand from an estimated USD 35.5 billion in 2025 to USD 47.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth factors include rising chronic and infectious diseases, advancements in immunoassay systems, beneficial government policies, and stringent regulations for drug and alcohol testing.

Reagents & Kits Lead the Market

Reagents & kits dominate the immunoassay products market, driven by their frequent use in diverse diagnostic assays and growing demand due to increased immunoassay procedures globally. High-performance reagents and kits have introduced precision and efficiency, enhancing their adoption.

CLIA Technology to Experience Growth

The immunoassay market classifies technologies into ELISA, CLIA, IFA, rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, and others. CLIA is expected to grow significantly, offering advanced diagnostic capabilities and superior sensitivity, range, and specificity compared to traditional methods like ELISA, making CLIA a preferred choice in clinical diagnostics.

Dominance of Infectious Disease Applications

The immunoassay market is segmented by application, including infectious diseases, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, and others. In 2022, infectious diseases dominated due to rising cases of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza. Immunoassays have enhanced rapid diagnostic capability, crucial for managing infectious disease outbreaks.

Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, supported by a large patient base, rising chronic disease prevalence, increased awareness of early diagnosis, and advancements in healthcare, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Key Industry Participants

  • Respondent Profile: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 40%
  • Designation Profile: CXOs and Directors - 30%, Managers - 45%, Executives - 25%
  • Regional Distribution: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 15%, Latin America - 10%, Middle East - 10%, Africa - 5%

Key Insights

  • Analysis of market drivers like disease prevalence and technological advancements, and challenges such as reimbursement issues.
  • Insights into product development, innovation, and market diversification in immunoassays.
  • Comprehensive competitive assessment, focusing on market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages494
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$35.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$47.7 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Danaher
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Revvity
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)
  • Diasorin S.P.A.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Quidelortho Corporation
  • Biomerieux
  • Qiagen
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • Bio-Techne
  • Cellabs
  • Abnova Corporation
  • J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosciences)
  • Cell Sciences
  • Enzo Biochem Inc.
  • Creative Diagnostics
  • Boster Biological Technology
  • Elabscience Bionovaton Inc.
  • Wak-Chemie Medical GmbH
  • Sera Care
  • Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Kamiya Biomedical Company
  • Gyros Protein Technologies Ab
  • Trivitron Healthcare
  • Inbios International, Inc.
  • Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.


