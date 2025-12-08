Global Immunoassay Market to Hit USD 47.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, CLIA, Western Blot), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Endocrinology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunoassay market is set to expand from an estimated USD 35.5 billion in 2025 to USD 47.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growth factors include rising chronic and infectious diseases, advancements in immunoassay systems, beneficial government policies, and stringent regulations for drug and alcohol testing.

Reagents & Kits Lead the Market

Reagents & kits dominate the immunoassay products market, driven by their frequent use in diverse diagnostic assays and growing demand due to increased immunoassay procedures globally. High-performance reagents and kits have introduced precision and efficiency, enhancing their adoption.

CLIA Technology to Experience Growth

The immunoassay market classifies technologies into ELISA, CLIA, IFA, rapid tests, ELISpot, western blotting, and others. CLIA is expected to grow significantly, offering advanced diagnostic capabilities and superior sensitivity, range, and specificity compared to traditional methods like ELISA, making CLIA a preferred choice in clinical diagnostics.

Dominance of Infectious Disease Applications

The immunoassay market is segmented by application, including infectious diseases, cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, and others. In 2022, infectious diseases dominated due to rising cases of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and influenza. Immunoassays have enhanced rapid diagnostic capability, crucial for managing infectious disease outbreaks.

Rapid Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, supported by a large patient base, rising chronic disease prevalence, increased awareness of early diagnosis, and advancements in healthcare, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Key Industry Participants

Respondent Profile: Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 40%

Designation Profile: CXOs and Directors - 30%, Managers - 45%, Executives - 25%

Regional Distribution: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 15%, Latin America - 10%, Middle East - 10%, Africa - 5%

Key Insights

Analysis of market drivers like disease prevalence and technological advancements, and challenges such as reimbursement issues.

Insights into product development, innovation, and market diversification in immunoassays.

Comprehensive competitive assessment, focusing on market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $47.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Revvity

Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

Diasorin S.P.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quidelortho Corporation

Biomerieux

Qiagen

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience

Bio-Techne

Cellabs

Abnova Corporation

J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosciences)

Cell Sciences

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Boster Biological Technology

Elabscience Bionovaton Inc.

Wak-Chemie Medical GmbH

Sera Care

Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.

Kamiya Biomedical Company

Gyros Protein Technologies Ab

Trivitron Healthcare

Inbios International, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9m7i28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment