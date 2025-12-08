Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market - 9th Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cellular Router and Gateway Market report provides an extensive overview of the emerging trends, latest developments, and projected growth in the cellular router, gateway, and modem sectors. This comprehensive 100-page strategic research document delivers vital business intelligence, including five-year industry forecasts and expert insights to inform your strategic decision-making.

Cellular routers and gateways have transformed from basic networking devices to integral components in advanced security and edge computing, catering to diverse industrial demands. The report identifies key players and differentiates between high-end devices and low-cost consumer models, concentrating on sophisticated, general-purpose routers and gateways with enhanced functionalities. The exclusion of FWA routers by ODM manufacturers highlights the distinct supply chains and usage scenarios.

The analysis reveals a steady increase in the cellular router and gateway shipments by 2% to 6.2 million units in 2024, with sales climbing by 7% to reach an extraordinary US$ 1.7 billion. This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of high-end 5G products. The report projects a CAGR of 9.2%, anticipating the market to soar to a US$ 2.6 billion valuation by 2029 with robust advances in larger vendor growth and market stability.

The competitive landscape remains fragmented, albeit with substantial consolidation. Dominant market leaders such as Ericsson and Teltonika Networks capture approximately 52% of the market share. They cement their leadership through diverse product portfolios and strong financial strategies. Complementing this leadership are other notable companies including Cisco, Semtech, and Peplink, which dominate the North American market, and forward-thinking vendors like Digi International and Inseego showcasing global prowess across different regions.

Businesses across industries are increasingly integrating cellular routers and gateways to optimize their operational efficiencies. Noteworthy trends fueling this integration include enhanced vehicle fleet connectivity, advanced remote asset management, and expanding smart grid communications. The evolution of cellular SD-WAN in corporate settings and the widespread adoption of business FWA is poised to accelerate further with the dawn of the 5G era, providing new opportunities and expansion avenues for market stakeholders.

Key Highlights:

Professional insights from 30 industry interviews.

Comprehensive analysis of IoT hardware and market dynamics.

Detailed profiles of 34 cellular IoT gateway vendors.

Price and feature comparisons among leading vendors.

Market projections extending to 2029.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Market leaders in cellular routers and gateways.

Drivers and barriers shaping market dynamics.

Regional differences in market conditions and trends.

Applications ideal for cellular router setups.

5G routers' market penetration and growth outlook.

Emerging applications and future market trajectory.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Acksys

ADLINK Technology

Advantech

BEC Technologies (Billion Electric)

Belden

Celerway

Cisco

Digi International

Ericsson

Eurotech

Fortinet

Four-Faith Communication Technology

HMS Networks

Hongdian

InHand Networks

Inseego

INSYS icom

Intelliport

Lantronix

MC Technologies

Milesight

Moxa

MultiTech

Option (Crescent)

Peplink

PUSR

Queclink Wireless Solutions

RAD

Robustel

Semtech

Systech Corporation

Teltonika Networks

Ubiquiti

Westermo (Ependion)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s65pi3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.