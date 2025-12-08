Global Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Set to Skyrocket to USD 33.4 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, Type of Digital Twin, Areas of Application, End Users and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital twins in healthcare market is on a trajectory to expand from USD 2.5 billion in 2025 to USD 33.4 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 29.6% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, and big data analytics. Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are leveraging these technologies to innovate and enhance existing processes. Digital twins have emerged as a transformative tool by creating virtual models that use real-world data for simulation, improving risk prediction, cost management, patient care, and decision-making processes.







Key Insights and Market Dynamics:

Over 90 digital twin applications are either on the market or under development, focusing on diagnosis, health monitoring, and surgical planning.

More than 42% of these applications are process twins, aimed at asset and process management, personalized treatment, and surgical planning.

Collaborations have risen by over 20% in the past three years, with 45% of deals occurring in the last two years.

Private and public investors have increased capital investments to support continued innovation. Start-ups are increasingly integrating advanced technologies like AI and blockchain to stand out in the competitive landscape. The market is projected to grow annually at a rate of 29.6% through 2035 due to the rising adoption of digital twin technologies in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Market Segmentation:

Therapeutic Area: Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Orthopedic, Others

Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Orthopedic, Others Type of Digital Twin: Process Twins, System Twins, Whole Body Twins, Body Part Twins

Process Twins, System Twins, Whole Body Twins, Body Part Twins Application: Asset/Process Management, Personalized Treatment, Surgical Planning, Diagnosis, Others

Asset/Process Management, Personalized Treatment, Surgical Planning, Diagnosis, Others End Users: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers, Patients, Others

Pharmaceuticals, Medical Device Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers, Patients, Others Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, Rest of the World

Cardiovascular disorders currently dominate the market, while body part twins are the fastest-growing segment. Asset/process management holds the largest application share, although personalized treatment is anticipated to grow rapidly. Pharmaceutical companies presently lead the end-user segment, with the patient segment projected to grow significantly.

North America maintains a dominant position in the market, although Asia is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR. Prominent players include Certara, Dassault Systemes, Mesh Bio, and Twin Health.

Research Coverage:

Comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections by segment, empowering stakeholders to understand market dynamics and make informed decisions.

Evaluation of key players based on parameters such as establishment year, size, location, technology, and partnerships.

Key questions addressed include the number of companies engaged, leading organizations, market influences, current and future market size, and the distribution of opportunities across segments.

This report offers stakeholders insights into the competitive landscape, aiding in the development of effective strategies. Additional benefits include complimentary PPT insights, Excel data packs, and customized content.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Certara

Dassault Systemes

DEO

Mesh Bio

NavvTrack

OnScale

Phesi

PrediSurge

SingHealth

Twin Health

Unlearn

Verto

VictoryXR

Virtonomy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7jvyf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment