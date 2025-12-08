























Company Announcement No 63/2025



8 December 2025

Merger registered - Nasdaq Copenhagen approves request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing

Today the Danish Business Authority registered the merger between Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S with AL Sydbank A/S as the continuing bank.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has approved the request to delist the shares of Vestjysk Bank A/S from trading and official listing.

The last trading day for the shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S will be Tuesday 9 December 2025 and the exchange of shares etc is expected to be effected on 12 December 2025.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment