Nova Era Labs Revolutionizes AI Education with America's First Comprehensive Cloud-Based Virtual Lab Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Era Labs, the flagship brand of Defi Assets LLC, today announced its groundbreaking position as the only company in the United States offering comprehensive cloud-based virtual laboratory access specifically designed for AI engineering education. The platform provides students with 450 hands-on labs, unlimited CPU resources, GPU access, and real-world coding assignments—all accessible from anywhere in the world.

In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, Nova Era Labs addresses a critical gap in AI education: the need for practical, hands-on experience with real computational resources. Unlike traditional online courses that focus primarily on theory, Nova Era Labs' curriculum is built on the foundational principle that AI can only be truly mastered through practical application and mathematical rigor.

"We believe AI engineering cannot be learned from videos and lectures alone," said Pramod Attarde, CEO. "Our platform gives students access to the same computational resources and real-world scenarios they'll encounter in professional settings, combined with the mathematical foundation that forms the backbone of all AI systems."

Comprehensive Learning Ecosystem

Nova Era Labs' unique offering includes:

450+ Hands-On Labs : Extensive practical exercises covering the full spectrum of AI and machine learning

: Extensive practical exercises covering the full spectrum of AI and machine learning Unlimited CPU and 100 hours of GPU Access : Cloud-based computational resources that remove hardware barriers to learning

: Cloud-based computational resources that remove hardware barriers to learning AWS Cloud Labs : Direct experience with industry-standard cloud infrastructure

: Direct experience with industry-standard cloud infrastructure Real-World Projects : Capstone projects and coding assignments designed from a job placement perspective

: Capstone projects and coding assignments designed from a job placement perspective Mathematics-First Approach : Comprehensive mathematical curriculum recognizing math as the core of AI engineering

: Comprehensive mathematical curriculum recognizing math as the core of AI engineering Internship Opportunities: Practical work experience to bridge the gap between education and employment





All courses have been developed by an experienced AI engineering team with a singular focus: preparing students for immediate employment in the rapidly growing AI sector.



Expanding into Professional Specializations

Building on its success in AI engineering education, Nova Era Labs is launching specialized training programs for professionals in four key sectors:

Healthcare Professionals : AI applications in medical diagnosis, treatment planning, and healthcare management

: AI applications in medical diagnosis, treatment planning, and healthcare management Financial Professionals : Machine learning for risk assessment, algorithmic trading, and financial forecasting

: Machine learning for risk assessment, algorithmic trading, and financial forecasting Legal Professionals : AI tools for legal research, document analysis, and case management

: AI tools for legal research, document analysis, and case management Content Creators: Generative AI, content optimization, and creative technology integration





Strategic Partnerships

Nova Era Labs has established key educational partnerships to expand its reach and impact:

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), India : Collaboration to provide accessible AI education to students across Maharashtra and beyond

: Collaboration to provide accessible AI education to students across Maharashtra and beyond Multiple Engineering Colleges: Partnerships with institutions to integrate hands-on AI labs into existing curricula





These partnerships reflect Nova Era Labs' commitment to democratizing AI education and making world-class training accessible to students globally.

About Nova Era Labs

Nova Era Labs is the educational technology brand of Defi Assets LLC, dedicated to transforming AI education through hands-on, practical learning experiences. As the only U.S. company offering comprehensive cloud-based virtual labs with unlimited computational resources, Nova Era Labs is preparing the next generation of AI engineers and AI-savvy professionals for the jobs of tomorrow. The company's mathematics-first, hands-on approach ensures students gain not just theoretical knowledge but practical skills demanded by today's employers.



For more information about Nova Era Labs' programs, partnerships, or enrollment, visit https://novaeralabs.us/