Oncology Nutrition Market to Hit $7.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1%, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oncology Nutrition Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2032. Oncology nutrition products are specialized dietary formulations developed to support the unique metabolic and nutritional needs of cancer patients during and after treatment. These include oral supplements, enteral feeding options, and parenteral nutrition solutions enriched with proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. Such formulations help preserve body weight, muscle mass, and immune function, which are often affected by chemotherapy and radiation therapies.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market Key Takeaways

Demand remains especially high for oral nutrition supplements (ONS), with the target segment expected to account for a revenue share of 55% in 2025.

Based on application, malnutrition prevention segment is slated to dominate the global oncology nutrition industry.

Hospitals remain the leading end users of oncology nutrition products, accounting for nearly half of market revenue in 2025.

North America is expected to account for 35% of the global oncology nutrition market share in 2025, owing to rising cancer cases, easy availability of cancer-specific nutritional formulas, and increasing adoption of medical nutrition for oncology.

Asia Pacific, with an estimated CAGR of 9.5%, is poised to become a hotbed for oncology nutrition companies, owing to increasing cancer incidence and rising awareness regarding nutritional support for oncology patients.

Rising Cancer Burden Spearheading Oncology Nutrition Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest oncology nutrition market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. Rising prevalence of cancer, increasing investments in cancer research, and growing recognition of nutrition’s critical role in cancer care and recovery are among the most prominent growth drivers.

There is a notable increase in the cases of cancer globally. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the annual new cancer cases will rise to over 35 million by 2050. This escalating cancer incidence is expected to create a strong demand for oncology nutrition products during the forecast period.

Many cancer patients experience malnutrition, nutrient deficiencies, reduced appetite, and treatment-related side effects such as mucositis, nausea, and impaired nutrient absorption. This is making nutritional support essential during and after therapy. Thus, as the number of cancer cases continues to rise rapidly, so will sales of oncology nutrition products.

High Costs Limiting Growth of Cancer Nutrition Market

The global oncology nutrition market outlook appears promising, owing to rising incidence of cancer and growing awareness about the role of nutrition in chemotherapy and other treatments. However, several restraints may slow down market growth during the forecast period. High cost of advanced oncology nutrition products is one such major growth-limiting factor.

Specialized oncology nutrition products, including oral supplements, enteral/parenteral formulas, and immunonutrition blends, are quite expensive. This high cost limits accessibility, especially in low- and middle-income countries, thereby dampening overall cancer nutrition market demand. Also, personalized diet plans and professional counseling make the overall cost even higher, which makes it difficult for many patients to get these important nutritional services.

Growing Awareness of Nutrition’s Role in Cancer Care Creating Opportunities

Healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers in the contemporary world are increasingly becoming aware of how proper nutrition can improve cancer treatment tolerance, reduce complications, support immunity, and enhance quality of life. This is expected to fuel demand for oncology nutrition products during the assessment period.

According to a research article published in the National Library of Medicine, disease‑related malnutrition affects 40‑80% of cancer patients over the course of their disease. To address this, patients and healthcare professionals opt for specialized oncology products, leading to increased market demand.

Nutritional screening and evaluation are becoming more common in oncology care, as they help identify patients at risk of malnutrition. These factors will cumulatively unlock new growth opportunities for manufacturers of oncology nutrition products during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Oncology Nutrition Market Trends

Rising malnutrition among cancer patients is driving demand for oncology nutrition solutions. Growing adoption of nutritional screening, supported by smart screening nutrition tools such as Fresenius Kabi’s NutriKabina telehealth platform, is helping detect malnutrition earlier and tailor interventions. These developments are boosting the overall growth of the oncology nutrition market.

Integration of nutrition into standard oncology care is creating a conducive environment for the expansion of the oncology nutrition industry. Hospitals and cancer-care centers in the contemporary era are increasingly incorporating nutritional assessment and therapy as part of holistic cancer management.

Shift towards personalized nutrition solutions is fostering growth of the oncology nutrition market. There is a growing trend toward personalized nutrition plans tailored to individual patients’ needs, based on factors such as cancer type, treatment phase, and metabolic condition. For instance, many companies are developing specialized oral nutritional supplements, enteral nutrition formulas, and parenteral nutrition solutions for specific cancer-related metabolic changes and treatment side effects.

Advances in nutritional science are driving innovation in the oncology nutrition market. Specialty formulas, such as elemental, immuno-nutrition, and condition-specific formulations for cachexia or mucositis, are improving the effectiveness and patient acceptance of nutrition therapies. Some companies are also introducing plant-based oncology nutrition products and other specialized solutions to meet evolving needs of consumers as well as boost their sales.

Growing popularity of home healthcare is boosting sales of oncology nutrition solutions. There is rising demand for oncology nutrition in home care settings. As more cancer care shifts towards outpatient or home based care, patients and caregivers look for convenient nutritional solutions, leading to increased oncology nutrition market demand.

Analyst’s View

“The global oncology nutrition market is growing steadily as awareness around cancer-specific dietary management and supportive care rises among patients and healthcare providers. Companies focusing on personalized nutrition solutions, patient-centered oncology nutrition products, fortified formulations, and integration with emerging oncology therapies are expected to enhance patient outcomes and secure significant long-term market opportunities,” said a senior CMI analyst.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in oncology nutrition market report:

Abbott Laboratories

Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition

Nestlé Health Science

Danone Nutricia

Fresenius Kabi

Mead Johnson & Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Developments

In October 2025, Nutricia launched the Fortimel PlantBased range, its first savory-flavored, high-protein, high-energy plant-based medical nutrition drink. It is developed to support patients with malnutrition due to a medical condition and is intended to help improve patient adherence.

In April 2025, Arla Foods Ingredients expanded its Lacprodan MicelPure portfolio with the launch of Lacprodan MicelPure Medical, a new variant of its MCI solutions. These products are intended to address the rising demand for high-quality ingredients in medical nutrition.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Oral Nutrition Supplements (ONS), Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, and Others

By Application: Malnutrition Prevention, Cachexia Management, Immune System Support, Digestive Health, and Others

By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Specialty Clinics, and Others

