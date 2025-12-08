BYEX Exchange Announces Business Contraction and System Shutdown Preparation

New York, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYEX Exchange announced that it has formally commenced a contraction of its business operations and has initiated preparations for a phased system shutdown. This decision follows a combination of force majeure factors and a strategic reassessment of the platform’s long-term business direction.

As part of this transition, BYEX will progressively wind down its services while prioritizing the security and orderly return of user assets. The exchange has issued notifications requesting all users to withdraw their digital assets from BYEX accounts no later than 23:59 (UTC+8) on December 31, 2025. Users are strongly encouraged to complete withdrawals as early as possible to mitigate potential delays caused by network congestion, variable on-chain fees, or reduced system capacity during the final phase of operations.

To support this process, BYEX has begun an internal organizational restructuring. With the exception of essential personnel responsible for maintaining system stability and handling final asset settlements, other departments are undergoing dissolution procedures. This approach is intended to consolidate remaining resources and ensure that user asset withdrawals and account closures are completed in a secure and orderly manner.

BYEX confirms that customer support services will remain available throughout the shutdown transition period to assist users with withdrawal-related inquiries and technical issues. However, users should be aware that response times may be affected as operational capacity is gradually reduced.

The exchange also reminds users to remain vigilant against fraudulent third-party services claiming to offer “withdrawal assistance” or “asset recovery.” BYEX will never request private keys, passwords, verification codes, or unsolicited fund transfers from users.

While BYEX recognizes the inconvenience caused by this decision, the platform emphasizes that the protection of user assets remains its highest priority. The company is committed to completing the shutdown process responsibly and transparently.

Further updates, if any, will be communicated through BYEX’s official channels.

For assistance during the withdrawal process, users are encouraged to contact BYEX customer support promptly.

About BYEX Exchange

BYEX Exchange is a digital asset trading platform that has provided cryptocurrency trading services to users worldwide. In response to evolving market conditions and strategic considerations, BYEX is undertaking an orderly wind-down of its operations.

The announcement has been formally released through BYEX’s official X (formerly Twitter) channel: https://x.com/100EXOfficial/status/1993668581595419035



