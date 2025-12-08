PROOF OF THE PUDDING EXPANDS NATIONAL SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF RS3 STRATEGIC HOSPITALITY

ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proof of the Pudding has acquired RS3 Strategic Hospitality, an established hospitality provider serving sports, entertainment and community venues throughout Texas and major markets across the country. The move is a reflection of Proof of the Pudding’s continued nationwide expansion.

RS3 brings a broad, coast-to-coast footprint with operations and partnerships that span markets in Texas, Florida, Wisconsin and other regions. Its portfolio includes baseball and basketball stadiums, golf venues, rodeo environments, and a wide range of sports-focused facilities. RS3’s national relationships and experience complement Proof of the Pudding’s growing sports and entertainment division, which serves partners across the country and maintains an established presence in eight Division I collegiate stadiums. The acquisition strengthens Proof of the Pudding’s nationwide capabilities and enhances its ability to support sports and entertainment partners across multiple regions, while also aligning with the company’s continued growth in premium event and venue catering.

“The addition of RS3 underscores our commitment to offering the most dynamic, scalable and guest-centric hospitality solutions in the marketplace,” said Adam Noyes, Chief Executive Officer of Proof of the Pudding. “By combining Proof’s strengths with RS3’s, we’ll deliver even greater value, service excellence and culinary creativity to our clients, partners and guests throughout Texas and beyond.”

RS3 will continue operating under its current name, maintaining the brand recognition and venue relationships it has built over time. Its leadership team and staff will remain in their existing roles, and all partnerships will continue without interruption. Proof of the Pudding will provide added operational support and resources to reinforce RS3’s capabilities while preserving the approach that has defined its success.

“When we launched RS3 twelve years ago, we set out with a simple conviction: that exceptional hospitality comes from equal parts heart and execution,” said Jay Kudla, President of RS3. “Joining forces with Proof of the Pudding honors where we began, while giving us the horsepower to accelerate everything we’ve built. I’m incredibly proud of this team and the momentum ahead. Together, we’re poised to push the boundaries of what hospitality can deliver for our clients, our guests, and our people.”

“The combination of Proof of the Pudding and RS3 is one built on identical DNA, culinary excellence and unmatched customer service,” Reid Ryan, RS3 CEO, continued. “This acquisition will maximize resources, expand our footprint and provide valuable growth opportunities for our team members. We are excited to be a part of Proof of the Pudding and look forward to achieving these goals together."

The partnership between the two organizations is effective immediately. Day-to-day operations at RS3 locations will continue as usual, with both teams working collaboratively to support future growth across Texas and the country as a whole.

###

About Proof of the Pudding

Based in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA TOUR, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company serves upscale, Italian-themed on-site wood-fired pizzas and pastas from its mobile Southern Crust Catering Company. Proof of the Pudding’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, the company received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

About RS3 Strategic Hospitality

RS3 Strategic Hospitality is a premier food and beverage provider committed to delivering unexpected +1 hospitality that creates memorable experiences and lasting impressions in partnership with its expanding list of world-class venues. Led by a primary ownership group that includes Nolan Ryan and his sons Reid (CEO) and Reese, and Houston businessman Don Sanders and his sons, Bret and Brad, RS3 Strategic Hospitality provides services for Dell Diamond, United Heritage Center and Cork & Barrel (Round Rock, TX), Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, TX), Comerica Center and Riders Field (Frisco, TX), Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Blue Wahoos Stadium (Pensacola, FL), ABC Supply Stadium (Beloit, WI), H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Rodeo Austin, Crystal Falls Golf Course (Leander, TX), Jimmy Clay Golf Course and Roy Kizer Golf Course (Austin, TX), and the San Antonio International tennis tournament, as well as various consulting services for countless other venues.

Contact Info



Kaci Pollack

kaci@seesparkgo.com

+1 678-895-4488