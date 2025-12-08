E-House (Fixed E-House, Mobile Substation) Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 by Application and Region - Embracing IIoT and Advanced Digitalization for Enhanced Operational Efficiency

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-House Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global E-House Market, valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.93% to reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2030. The market's expansion is fundamentally supported by accelerating global industrialization, the increasing demand for resilient and efficient power solutions in remote and challenging environments, and the rapid growth in renewable energy projects requiring integrated electrical infrastructure.

Key Market Drivers

The global E-House market is driven by increasing demand for power distribution and control systems in industrial environments. These modular substations offer advantages like expedited deployment and enhanced safety over traditional site-built structures. However, logistical complexities in transporting large, pre-assembled units to remote sites present a challenge. The sustained demand for electrical infrastructure is evident in regional growth; according to the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), for the fiscal year 2022-2023, domestic power equipment production in India grew by 18 percent.

Key Market Challenges

A significant impediment to the growth of the Global E-House Market stems from the intricate complexities involved in the transportation and logistics of large, pre-assembled modular units. E-Houses are inherently voluminous and heavy, requiring specialized handling, permits, and vehicles for transit. This challenge is amplified when project sites are located in remote or geographically dispersed areas, increasing both the operational difficulty and the resources required for delivery.

Key Market Trends

Advanced Digitalization and IIoT Integration is transforming E-Houses into sophisticated, interconnected power and control hubs. This trend involves embedding smart sensors, intelligent control systems, and robust communication infrastructure to enable real-time data acquisition, remote diagnostics, and predictive maintenance across E-House components. This increasing embrace of industrial automation, a key facet of digitalization, is evident from the fact that in 2023, the total number of industrial robot installations increased by 12%, reaching 44,303 units, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization. Such integration allows for enhanced operational efficiency and reliability.

Key Market Players Profiled:

ABB Limited

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Schneider Electric SE

Powell Industries Inc.

LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

TGOOD Global Ltd.

Delta Star, Inc.

In this report, the Global E-House Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

Fixed E-House

Mobile Substation

By Application:

Utilities

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Minerals

Chemicals

Other

By Region:

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

