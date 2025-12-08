Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market to Surpass USD 32 Billion by 2032, Driven by Innovation and Pet Health Advancements

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market, which saw a progression from USD 17.53 billion in 2024 to USD 18.85 billion in 2025, is predicted to further grow at a CAGR of 7.82%, reaching an estimated USD 32.04 billion by 2032. Transformed by escalating pet ownership and increased owner expectations, this sector has become a pivotal space for innovation. Urban living trends and dual-income households have amplified the role of pets in family structures, leading to a surge in preventative care and specialty treatment demand.

Strategic Industry Overview

The companion animal pharmaceuticals sector is driven by significant innovation factors, regulatory contexts, and emerging priorities. The regulatory landscape has evolved to support animal welfare while promoting scientific progress through intensified pharmacovigilance requirements. Increased private investment in veterinary biotech also contributes to the development of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools.

Emerging Paradigm Shifts in Drug Development

The landscape is evolving with scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements. Biologics, precision vaccines, and recombinant interferons are redefining treatment approaches, while digital health and telemedicine enhance chronic condition management. New regulatory frameworks balance innovation with safety, emphasizing antimicrobial stewardship. Industry players aiming for competitive advantage must align R&D, regulatory strategies, and digital capacities.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Biologics and digital integration are reshaping drug development.

Major economic pressures and regulatory trends affect competitive strategies.

Strategic initiatives, such as R&D partnerships and digital platforms, drive future growth.

Understanding market dynamics is essential for identifying opportunities and mitigating risks.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $32.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals market report include:

Alivira Animal Health Limited

Ashish Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Chanelle Pharma

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Eco Animal Health Group PLC

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Endovac Animal Health, LLC

Hester Biosciences Limited

Hipra Laboratories, S.A.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation

Meiji Group

Merck KGaA

Neogen Corporation

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Orion Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

SkyEc Pharmaceuticals Private Limited

Stanex Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Veko Care

Vetbiolix

Virbac S.A.

Zoetis Inc.

Zydus Animal Health

