Co-branded Credit Card Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032

The co-branded credit card market is poised for growth by leveraging evolving consumer behaviors, tech integration, and regulatory changes. Opportunities lie in digital transformation, personalized rewards, and strategic partnerships across sectors to enhance customer loyalty and unlock new revenue streams.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-branded Credit Card Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The co-branded credit card market is witnessing robust growth, evolving from USD 173.56 million in 2024 to an anticipated USD 371.06 million by 2032. As alliances between banks, retailers, airlines, and service providers deepen, these cards now facilitate multi-dimensional relationship-building, harnessing loyalty programs and personalized rewards. This shift is shaped by rapid technological advancements and shifting regulatory landscapes, prompting issuers to refine strategies, embrace nuanced segmentation, and design agile products. This report offers actionable insights and recommendations for navigating this dynamic environment.

Market Dynamics and Innovation
The co-branded credit card landscape is being reshaped by technological innovation and evolving consumer expectations. Embedded finance and digital wallets are driving the adoption of virtual credit cards, appealing to a tech-savvy demographic. Despite this, physical cards remain crucial for brand recognition, necessitating ongoing investment in design and contactless features. Regulation changes emphasizing data privacy and responsible lending are pushing stakeholders to enhance compliance and transparency. In this context, data analytics become essential, enabling tailored rewards and real-time risk management. This dynamic offers opportunities for those who can harness them, providing a competitive advantage through strategic planning and innovation

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • Technological advancements and regulatory changes are reshaping the co-branded credit card landscape, necessitating strategic agility.
  • Data analytics enable personalized rewards and improved compliance, offering competitive advantages to informed decision-makers.
  • Diversification in card offerings and strategic partnerships align with distinct consumer needs across various segments and regions.
  • The impact of U.S. tariffs underscores the importance of adaptive strategies and resilient supply chains in maintaining operational efficiency.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages180
Forecast Period2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$189.83 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$371.06 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Co-branded Credit Card market report include:

  • American Express Company
  • Bank of America Corporation
  • Arab National Bank
  • AU Small Finance Bank
  • Barclays PLC
  • BNP Paribas Group
  • Capital One Financial Corporation
  • Cardless, Inc.
  • Citigroup Inc.
  • Concerto Card Company
  • Discover Bank
  • First Abu Dhabi Bank
  • ICICI Bank Limited
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Marqeta, Inc.
  • Mastercard International Incorporated
  • Saudi Awwal Bank
  • Scotiabank
  • Standard Chartered PLC
  • State Bank of India
  • Synchrony Bank
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • U.S. Bancorp
  • Visa Inc.
  • Wells Fargo & Company
  • Axis Bank Limited
  • CTBC Bank (Philippines) Corp.
  • IDBI Bank Ltd.
  • SAI GON THUONG TIN COMMERCIAL JOINT STOCK BANK
  • HDFC Bank Limited
  • Santander Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mblzj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Co-branded Credit Card Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Card Issuer
                            
                            
                                Cardholder
                            
                            
                                Co Branded Card
                            
                            
                                Co Branded Credit Card
                            
                            
                                Credit Cards
                            
                            
                                Plastic Card
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading