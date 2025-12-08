Sports Hospitality Market to Soar: $12.04B in 2024, Reaching $13.93B in 2025

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Hospitality Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports hospitality market is set to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $12.04 billion in 2024 to $13.93 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 15.7%. This upward trend persists with the market poised to reach $25.09 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.8%. During the forecast period, growth is driven by digital fan engagement, personalized hospitality demand, AI integration, and investments in smart stadiums.

Key trends influencing the market include advanced VIP seating, immersive AR/VR technologies, contactless payments, and sustainability initiatives. However, the market faces a slight projected growth rate reduction due to U.S. tariffs impacting luxury goods costs, affecting sports hospitality operators' margins globally. Strategies are being adapted to navigate these shifts.

Fan engagement is a crucial growth driver, enabled by digital innovations and social media, enhancing fan-team interactions. In 2023, the Sports Events and Tourism Association noted over 200 million attendees at diverse sports events, highlighting this dynamic market's potential. Companies are leveraging seamless customer portals, exemplified by Vision4Sport's 2025 launch, streamlining ticketing and enhancing user experiences.

Keith Prowse's acquisition of Gullivers Sports Travel and Events International in October 2024 further strengthens its premium offerings. This move signifies an industry trend towards consolidating high-end hospitality services, enhancing market competitiveness.

Leading players include Sodexo Group, Delaware North, IMG Worldwide LLC, Legends International, Wasserman, Dorna Sports, and Keith Prowse, among others. North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Key regions covered are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries like the USA, Japan, and Germany playing significant roles.

The market encompasses revenues from luxury experiences like VIP seating, exclusive catering, and tailored event experiences. These are facilitated by technologies such as mobile apps and augmented reality, reaching diverse audiences, including corporations and sports organizations.

Despite global trade tensions affecting sectors like recreation, the sports hospitality market continues to evolve, seeking alternatives through local sourcing and tariff exemption advocacy for essential goods. The comprehensive market report offers detailed statistics, competitive insights, and strategic recommendations to navigate the dynamic sports hospitality landscape.

The Sports Hospitality Global Market Report 2025 is an indispensable resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand the dynamic landscape of the sports hospitality market. Experiencing significant growth, this sector is poised to reshape the hospitality industry, driven by evolving trends and market forces influencing the next decade and beyond.

