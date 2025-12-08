"Thick Film Materials Market Surges: Projected Growth to $25.94 Billion by 2029"

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thick Film Materials Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thick film materials market is set for robust growth, projected to expand from $17.03 billion in 2024 to $18.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Contributing factors include increased automotive production, rising demand for consumer electronics, and the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure. Looking towards 2029, the market is expected to grow to $25.94 billion at a CAGR of 8.7%, driven by the adoption of electric vehicles, the demand for miniaturized electronics, renewable energy applications, and supportive government policies.

Consumer electronics are a significant driver for thick film materials. The global rise in the adoption of devices like smartphones, laptops, and televisions leads to increased production of electronic components, underscoring the critical role of thick film materials in manufacturing components such as resistors and circuit boards. For instance, Japan's electronic equipment production surged to around USD 5.6 billion in May 2023, reflecting the increasing demand in this sector.

Key industry players focus on innovative material development, such as flexible and stretchable conductive materials, that cater to next-generation electronics. These advancements enable the creation of wearable, foldable, and flexible devices. In September 2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc. introduced the Micromax brand, encompassing a range of over 800 products enhancing circuit performance and reliability across multiple sectors, including automotive and defense.

Significant market activities include Prince International Corporation's acquisition of Ferro Corporation in April 2022, forming Vibrantz Technologies Inc. This strategic move aims to boost innovation and market penetration by combining expertise in thick film materials and performance coatings.

Asia-Pacific stood out as the largest and fastest-growing region in the market, with significant contributions expected from countries like China, India, and Japan. However, global trade dynamics pose challenges, with shifts such as U.S. tariff increases in spring 2025 impacting the sector by inflating costs for semiconductors and other essential materials. Companies are mitigating these challenges by relocating assembly operations and redesigning products to minimize tariff exposure.

This in-depth market report covers regional shares and competitor analysis, providing essential insights for entities navigating the thick film materials industry landscape. Key players in this market include Heraeus Holding GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation, among others. The report covers numerous countries, offering a comprehensive perspective of the market's current and future landscape.

The Thick Film Materials Global Market Report 2025 delivers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the thriving thick film materials industry. This dynamic market is slated for substantial growth, and the report provides foresight into the trends that will dictate its trajectory over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global outlook with an extensive report covering 15 key geographies.

Evaluate the influence of crucial macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, supply chain realignments post-pandemic, inflation trends, interest rate changes, and regulatory evolutions.

Develop regional and national strategies backed by local data and analysis.

Pinpoint growth segments for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data to surpass competitors by understanding market drivers and trends.

Enhance customer understanding through the latest market share insights.

Benchmark your performance against key competitors.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis to bolster internal and external presentations.

Receive ongoing updates and data in Excel format for efficient analysis and extractability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Thick Film Materials market report include:

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

CoorsTek Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Noritake Co. Limited

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

KOA Speer Electronics Inc.

Arraycom (India) Limited

CMS Circuit Solutions Inc.

Koartan Microelectronic Interconnect Materials Inc.

Hybrid Sources Inc.

Micro Precision Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/krm7bl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment