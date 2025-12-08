DANDY® CELERY OFFERS SHOPPERS 26 CHANCES TO WIN WITH ANNUAL PROMOTION

Oviedo, Fla., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Celery is back with its biggest annual promotion, the 10th anniversary of ‘Dip It 2 Win It’! Grown by Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a family-owned company with nearly 100 years of farming heritage and a reputation for innovation in celery, Dandy® delivers the crisp, fresh flavor consumers love. From now through February 7, fans have 26 chances to win by entering the sweepstakes on Dandy’s website HERE. Plus, follow Dandy on Facebook and Instagram for even more giveaways and surprises!

Dandy will choose 26 lucky sweepstakes participants to win one of the following prize packs:

1 - Grand Prize Winner: $500 VISA Gift Card + Free Product for a Year

5 - 2nd Place Winners: $250 VISA Gift Card + Free Produce for a Year

10 - 3rd Place Winners: $50 VISA Gift Card + Free Product for a Year

10 - 4th Place Winners: $25 VISA Gift Card + Free Produce for a Year

In addition to these prizes, the brand will be sharing gameday hosting tips, football trivia, and recipes to elevate tailgating and watch party experiences via their website and social media channels.

“We’re excited to kick off our biggest promotion of the year with even more chances for shoppers to win and get in on the football-season fun!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and innovation at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Whether you’re committed fan or just here for the friends and snacks, the big game brings everyone together for good times and great food. From classic dips and wings to elevated party boards, Dandy celery is the perfect addition to any watch-party spread.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes at www.DiptIt2WinIt.com until February 7. Winners will be emailed directly the week of February 15.

Dandy Celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on grocery store shelves. The brand is committed to providing fresh recipe inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas.

To learn more check out www.DipIt2WinIt.com and enter for a chance to win. Follow Dandy’s social media platforms for daily recipe and celery usage inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables, and now, extends the Duda family's legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

