LandQuire and No Limits Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock High-Yield Real Estate Investment Opportunities

Hollywood, FL, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Limits and LandQuire Form a Strategic Partnership to Offer Entrepreneurs High-Yield Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Europe and the United States





Strategic Partnership: No Limits and LandQuire Real Estate Investment in US Land for European Entrepreneurs





Geneva, Switzerland, November 20, 2025

No Limits, the all-in-one application dedicated to accelerating entrepreneurial growth and founded by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (also known as Major/Major AGV), today announces a strategic partnership with LandQuire, a leader in land-based real estate investments in the United States.

This collaboration aims to provide No Limits members with exclusive access to high-return real estate investments by bridging European entrepreneurship with the potential of the American market.

No Limits has already supported more than 300 companies and over 16,000 entrepreneurial clients in growing their business, making it one of the French and European leaders thanks to its comprehensive tools, training programs, and powerful network.

By partnering with LandQuire, which brings together more than 400 international investors and reports an average IRR of 22 percent (annualized return) on projects sold in 2024, the ecosystem expands its offering with diversified and low-risk real estate investments.

LandQuire’s expertise, including data-driven analysis of more than 3,243 U.S. counties and nearly 60,000 offers issued each month, enables No Limits entrepreneurs to access off-market opportunities with an entry ticket starting at USD 100,000 and an investment horizon of 18 to 36 months.

“This partnership with LandQuire is a game-changer for our community,” says Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, founder of No Limits. “By integrating their proven real estate strategy, we allow our entrepreneurs to diversify their wealth and secure sustainable growth beyond traditional business models, while accessing the American market with controlled risk.”

Romain Daniellou, co-founder of LandQuire, adds: “Collaborating with No Limits perfectly aligns with our mission: democratizing access to high-value land investments. Together, we will offer European entrepreneurs turnkey solutions to unlock the untapped potential of the United States, with fair value-sharing and expert guidance.”

Concrete Benefits for No Limits Members

Exclusive access to premium land in the United States with historical ROI exceeding 50 percent on certain portfolios

Expert support and integrated tools (data analysis, municipal relations) directly within the No Limits platform

Diversification strategies through real estate: reduced development costs and timelines

Accessible entry ticket and short horizon (18–36 months) for faster liquidity

Fair value sharing and full support from A to Z





Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the partnership between No Limits and LandQuire?

The partnership aims to provide entrepreneurs in the No Limits ecosystem with exclusive access to high-yield U.S. land investment opportunities, combining LandQuire’s data-driven expertise with No Limits’ entrepreneurial network.

What type of returns does LandQuire offer?

LandQuire reports an average IRR of 22 percent on projects sold in 2024, with historical ROI exceeding 50 percent on certain land portfolios.

Who can invest through this partnership?

Any active member of the No Limits ecosystem can access these investments, starting with a minimum ticket of USD 100,000.

What is the typical investment horizon?

The average duration of LandQuire projects is between 18 and 36 months, allowing investors to benefit from relatively fast liquidity compared to traditional real estate.

Why invest in U.S. land?

The U.S. market offers strong population growth, high demand for development-ready land, and significant value gaps between counties. LandQuire analyzes more than 3,243 counties to identify high-potential zones.

How does No Limits support entrepreneurs in these investments?

No Limits integrates LandQuire’s tools, data, and expert support directly into its platform, ensuring a guided and structured experience from first contact to exit.

Is this partnership exclusive?

Yes, No Limits members receive privileged access to off-market land deals curated by LandQuire, not available to the general public.









About No Limits

No Limits is the all-in-one ecosystem that unites all the levers necessary to scale a business rapidly: training, tools, network, funding, and now alternative investments. Founded by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, an entrepreneur and discreet biohacker based in Switzerland (Major/Major AGV), No Limits has already helped more than 300 entrepreneurs move to the next level and now supports over 16,000 active members.

About LandQuire

LandQuire is the European reference for investing in raw land in the United States. With a 100 percent data-driven approach and privileged relationships with local communities, LandQuire identifies, secures, and develops land with very high potential. With more than 400 investors and average performance exceeding 22 percent IRR in 2024, LandQuire democratizes access to high-yield U.S. real estate.





Thibaut Guéant Romain Daniellou (Founder of LandQuire) and Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte (Founder of No Limits)





Press inquiries

LandQuire

https://landquire.com/

Thibaut Guéant

+33 6 44 60 80 69 (France)

+33 6 44 60 80 69 (France)

2031 Harrison St, Hollywood, FL 33020, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=0K0iSXT_AbA