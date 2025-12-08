Moon Hash Launches: Empowering XRP + ETF Holders With 24/7 Automated Asset Management

London, UK, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the blockchain industry accelerates, investors increasingly seek ways to earn consistent returns on their tokens or traditional funds—without adding complexity to their daily routines. With the launch of Moon Hash, both dedicated XRP holders and ETF investors looking for stable, diversified strategies can now benefit from a hands-off solution. The Moon Hash intelligent cloud computing platform provides 24/7 automated asset management, allowing your digital and traditional assets to work for you around the clock while delivering stable, reliable returns.

Why choose Moon Hash?

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, Moon Hash is a service platform focused on digital asset appreciation and automated operation.

The platform's core philosophy is "easy participation, intelligent management, and continuous returns," helping users experience the growth opportunities offered by digital assets with a lower barrier to entry.

Unlike complex DeFi products, Moon Hash emphasizes simplicity, security, and transparency, making it easy for both blockchain novices and experienced investors to get started.

Exclusive Advantages for XRP + ETF Holders

1. Quick Start, No Complex Processes Required

Moon Hash shields users from complex technical details, eliminating the need to master on-chain staking, mining mechanisms, or other complicated operations.

Simply holding XRP or some mainstream ETFs allows for rapid participation and the start of your profit journey.

2. Make Long-Term Holdings Truly "Active"

Many investors hold XRP or ETFs long-term but rarely utilize their holdings to generate additional returns.

https://moonhash.com/home.html

Moon Hash helps you improve asset utilization efficiency, allowing idle assets to continue working for you without affecting your original investment strategy.

3. 24/7 Automatic Returns, Easy Growth

Moon Hash's intelligent yield system operates 24/7, requiring no manual operation or frequent market monitoring.

Returns are automatically settled according to rules, allowing you to continuously earn rewards in your daily life or work.

4. Multi-layered Protection System: Security and Transparency Combined

Moon Hash prioritizes platform transparency; all important data and structures are auditable and verifiable.

The system employs a multi-layered security architecture and incorporates advanced security services such as McAfee® and Cloudflare® to build a stable protection mechanism for user assets.

How to Get Started?

1. Register an Account

Visit the Moon Hash website: https://moonhash.com

Receive a $15 new user bonus upon registration.

2. Deposit Assets

Supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies: USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, etc.

3. Choose a Smart Contract That Suits You

Invest $100, 2 days, Total Return: $100 Principal + $8 Net Profit.

Invest $500, 5-day term, Total Return: $500 Principal + $33 Net Profit.

Invest $1000, 7 days, Total Return: $1000 Principal + $102.2 Net Profit.

Invest $5,000 for 15 days: Total return: $5,000 principal + $1,252.5 net profit.

Invest $20,000 for 30 days: Total return: $20,000 principal + $11,880 net profit.

(Click here for more contract details)

4. Start Automatic Earnings After investment, the system will operate automatically 24/7, with daily earnings payouts. You can withdraw at any time or choose to reinvest.

Who is Moon Hash suitable for?

Long-term holders of crypto assets such as XRP, BTC, and ETH

ETF investors looking for additional income sources

Users wanting to enter Web3 but prefer simple operation

Investors looking to improve asset utilization and pursue stable passive income

If you want to improve the overall performance of your assets without changing your existing investment structure, Moon Hash is a worthwhile option to try.

Now, anyone can easily participate by simply picking up their mobile phone. You can check your earnings progress, manage contracts, and adjust settings anytime, anywhere. Whether you're commuting or taking a lunch break, your earnings plan will run automatically in the background, truly achieving zero intervention and continuous returns.

Conclusion

In the era of rapid development of digital assets, choosing an easy, transparent, and secure path to earnings is particularly important.

Moon Hash enables XRP and ETF holders to enter a new era of automated earnings with low barriers to entry, allowing assets to operate around the clock and grow steadily.

Take the first step now and let your digital assets start working for you.

Media Contact Information

Official Website: https://moonhash.com/

Email: info@moonhash.com

Application: https://moonhash.com/app.html

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.