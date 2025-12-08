Organized Living Introduces freedomRail® EDGE, Its Latest Modular Storage Innovation

Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organized Living is proud to unveil its newest innovation in garage organization, freedomRail® EDGE. This Limitless Modular Storage is designed to combine sleek aesthetics with robust modular functionality, EDGE represents the next evolution in modular garage systems.

A Modern Solution for Today’s Storage Needs

freedomRail EDGE builds on the trusted heritage of Organized Living’s signature freedomRail system now reimagined for the garage, where Homeowners need strength, flexibility, and lasting organization.

With EDGE, customers gain:

Exceptional durability and load capacity backed by the strength of freedomRail’s patented Rail design.

A truly modular system engineered to evolve with Homeowners’ needs, offering long-term flexibility without added complexity.

A clean, contemporary aesthetic that elevates any garage while enhancing everyday function.

Heavy-duty rails and precision-engineered components that deliver reliable performance and lasting value.

A complete suite of cabinets, shelving, and ventilated storage options that blend functionality with refined, modern details for a polished garage solution.

“At Organized Living, we’re dedicated to delivering innovative, long-lasting solutions that put our customers first,” said Amanda Parker-Wolery, Vice President of Marketing at Organized Living. “EDGE brings a modern, refined touch to the garage while aligning with today’s design expectations. Its innovative engineering makes installation remarkably easy without sacrificing the custom look homeowners want.”



As more Americans reimagine the garage as a workshop, gym, storage center, or hobby room, EDGE delivers the flexible, high-capacity storage needed to keep the space organized, functional, and worthy of everyday living.

First Look at IBS 2026

The 2026 International Builders' Show marks the public debut of freedomRail EDGE. At Booth #S12049 in the South Hall, attendees will have the unique opportunity to:

See full-scale EDGE closet installations.

Explore different configurations and experience our Slate finish.

Use the updated Closet Selector® software to design and customize EDGE closets in real time — making specification and quoting more intuitive for Builder Partners, Homebuyers, and Dealers.

Parker-Wolery shared, “We’re thrilled to introduce freedomRail EDGE at IBS 2026. This debut gives Builders, Homebuyers, and Dealers the chance to see firsthand how EDGE combines strength, adaptability, and clean, modern design to elevate garage organization. Experiencing it in person truly highlights the innovation and versatility built into the system.”

Empowering Builders, Dealers, and Homeowners

With freedomRail EDGE, Organized Living delivers a storage solution that is as adaptable as it is modern — designed for today’s homes and tomorrow’s needs. Its modular design makes upgrades and reconfigurations effortless, reducing waste while maximizing longevity. EDGE isn’t just garage storage — it’s a smarter, more flexible way to organize life.

About Organized Living

Organized Living delivers high-quality, adjustable, and modular storage systems that make everyday life easier. With a legacy of durable, design-forward solutions for closets, kitchens, garages, and more, we help Homeowners stay organized and support Builders with reliable, long-lasting products. Organized Living partners with professional installing Dealers, retailers, and online retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at OrganizedLiving.com.

