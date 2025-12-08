Genshin Impact and Duolingo Team Up For a Learning Adventure in the Duolingo App





SINGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genshin Impact, the popular open-world adventure RPG, and Duolingo, the world's most downloaded educational app, are teaming up for an unprecedented collaboration featuring Paimon, Teyvat's best travel companion ever, alongside Genshin Impact's beloved characters Tighnari and Cyno, as well as Duo, the green owl loved (and feared) by millions.

From December 8 to December 27, Paimon, Tighnari, and Cyno will join Duo to host a limited-time Genshin Impact x Duolingo 3-Day Streak Quest in the Duolingo app. Users who complete their learning exercises for three consecutive days will receive in-game rewards, including an event-exclusive Genshin Impact namecard, avatar, and Primogems.

Here's how it works:

Starting December 8, players and learners can unlock the "Genshin Impact Quest" in any course on the Duolingo app. Complete one unit lesson daily for three consecutive days to maintain your learning streak and ultimately sculpt a collectible in-app statue of Paimon and Duo — a token of your persistence (plus a little magic from Teyvat). Popular Genshin Impact characters Tighnari and Cyno, along with Duo and Paimon, will show up to cheer on learners. Those who complete the quest will receive exclusive Genshin Impact rewards, including the avatar "Diligent Study," namecard "Celebration: Dream Reader," and a unique Sumeru-style dish "Spiced Fried Chicken" along with its recipe. The reward redemption code can be claimed from the "Shop" page in the Duolingo app before December 30, 2025, 23:59:59 (UTC) and redeemed in Genshin Impact before January 31, 2026, 15:59:59 (UTC).





The collaboration follows the recently released Genshin Impact Version Luna III, which introduced Durin, a new 5-Star Pyro character with dual battle forms, and a new story chapter set in Nod-Krai. Click here for more information: https://hoyo.link/5O4m20IFr





The "Genshin Impact x Duolingo 3-Day Streak Quest" will be available in select regions from December 8 to December 27. December 25 is the last day for learners to join the Quest and earn rewards. Event availability varies by region. Learners can check participation details for their region in the Duolingo app. For more details, please visit https://www.duolingo.com/help/genshin-impact .

About Duolingo

Duolingo (www.duolingo.com) is the most popular mobile learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The app makes learning new languages, math, music, and chess fun with bite-sized lessons that feel like playing a game. The company's mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers lessons in music, math, chess, and language with over 250 total language courses from Spanish, French, German, and Japanese to Navajo and Yiddish.

About Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open-world adventure RPG that brings players to the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious "Traveler," who sets off on a journey to discover the fate of their lost sibling. With the launch of the "Song of the Welkin Moon" version series, Nod-Krai, the seventh major region, is open for exploration. Players can explore each region with unique cultures and vast landscapes, meet a diverse cast of characters, master the art of element-based combat, and unveil the secrets of Teyvat. With cross-progression and Co-Op functions, players can now continue their adventure across PlayStation®5, Xbox, PC, Android, and iOS alone or with friends.

