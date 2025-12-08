Global Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers Market Set to Reach $19.42 Billion by 2034

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The latest report on the man-made cellulosic fibers market delves into trends from 2019-2024 and forecasts from 2024-2029 through to 2034. The market's progression is meticulously evaluated across various regions, pinpointing significant economic contributions.

Globally, the man-made cellulosic fibers market grew to approximately $10.82 billion by 2024, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.51% since 2019. Projections indicate growth to $14.57 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.13%, reaching $19.42 billion by 2034 with a 5.91% CAGR. Notably, growth from 2019-2024 was attributed to burgeoning demands in hygiene, nonwoven products, the textile domain, along with heightened eco-awareness and investments in circular and recycling technologies. However, growth was impeded by stringent regulations and competition from synthetic fibers.

Looking ahead, increased corporate ESG commitments, sustainable textile demand, and the expansion into automotive and industrial applications are projected to fuel market growth. Conversely, challenges such as high production costs and environmental pollution pose potential growth hindrances.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, representing 40.80% ($4.41 billion). Projections keenly focus on the Middle East and Africa as the fastest-growing regions, with CAGRs of 8.01% and 7.72% respectively, followed by Eastern Europe and South America.

The competitive landscape is concentrated, with top players like Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries) leading with a 10.42% market share, alongside Lenzing AG and Tangshan Sanyou Group. The top ten competitors held 34.73% market share in 2024, emphasizing a robust competitive presence.

Market segmentation by type illustrates viscose as the dominant segment, accounting for 65.44% ($7.08 billion) in 2024. However, the lyocell segment is poised as the fastest-growing from 2024-2029, with a remarkable CAGR of 17.06%. By application, apparel leads, accounting for 66.03% ($7.14 billion) in 2024, while the industrial segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.24%.

By production process, wet spinning was the most prevalent method, constituting 85.44% ($9.24 billion) in 2024, but dry spinning is anticipated as the fastest-growing process segment with a CAGR of 7.71%. Regarding sustainability attributes, the renewable segment topped with 60.92% ($6.59 billion), though the biodegradable segment is slated for future rapid growth at a CAGR of 6.42%.

Strategic opportunities beckon across various segments. The viscose type segment aims for a $1.76 billion rise by 2029. In application terms, the apparel sector anticipates a $2.65 billion increase. Meanwhile, the production process segment expects wet spinning to gain $3.09 billion. Sustainability initiatives in the renewable category forecast a $2.25 billion boost.

Market-trend strategies emphasize the development of textile dissolving pulp mills, expanding sustainable and high-performance fiber portfolios, instigating trial initiatives for circular production, and fostering strategic partnerships. Key player strategies focus on enhancing operational capacities through new launches and strategic partnerships.

Overall, the analyst suggests enhancing production of textile dissolving pulp for sustained growth, expanding in lyocell and dry spinning segments, and focusing on emerging markets. Prioritizing strategic partnerships and sustained branding through eco-friendly communications can bolster market standing and growth significantly.

Man-Made Cellulosic Fibers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2034 delivers strategic insights for marketers, strategists, and senior management, equipping them with crucial information to assess the global man-made cellulosic fibers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Description: This global report provides answers to vital questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for man-made cellulosic fibers, their economic impact, demographics, and future shaping forces. It covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and trends while positioning the market within the wider industry context.

The report features chapters including:

Introduction and Market Characteristics - An overview of market segmentations, types, applications, and production processes.

Key Trends - A look at major trends and potential future developments influencing the global market.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework - Insights into PESTEL analysis, market growth rates, historic and forecast values, driving factors, and growth restraints.

Regional and Country Analysis - Historic and forecast values with market share comparisons across regions and countries.

Market Segmentation - Detailed analysis by type, application, and industry.

Regional Market Size and Growth - Market size and growth comparisons within regions.

Competitive Landscape - Competitive analysis, market shares, and profiles of leading companies.

Innovation and Competition - Profiles of major and innovative companies, including financial benchmarking.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Analysis of significant financial details shaping the market.

Recent Developments - Latest market developments included in the report.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - Exploration of growth opportunities and strategic recommendations for market players.

Conclusions and Recommendations - Suggestions for service offerings, geographic expansion, and marketing strategies.

Appendix - Information on NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes utilized in the report.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, Acetate, and Others

By Application: Apparel, Home Textiles, Industrial, and Others

By Production Process: Wet Spinning, Dry Spinning, and Others

By Sustainability Attributes: Biodegradable, Renewable, and Recyclable

Key Companies: Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries), Lenzing AG, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. (Bailu Group), Sateri Holdings Limited.

Target Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Featured Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast data.

Data Insights: The report includes ratios of market size and growth compared to similar markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, and man-made cellulosic fibers indicators.

Sourcing and Referencing: The report provides thorough data sourcing and analysis, supported by end notes.

