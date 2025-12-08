South Florida Economic Development Organizations Visit New York City in Joint Effort to Strengthen Business Connections and Shared Economic Ties

MIAMI and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County , Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance , and the Miami-Dade Beacon Council are joining forces on a collaborative mission to New York City. Starting December 9, the three-day initiative will bring together corporate executives, site selectors, professional advisors, and other key market influencers to reinforce the strong business ties between the two regions and spotlight new cross-market opportunities.

The delegation’s visit reflects the deep economic and industry connections shared by South Florida and New York City, with the two markets linked by companies and talent that actively operate across both geographies.

A designated ‘mega-region’ for future U.S. economic growth with a GDP of more than $533 billion, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach MSA represents one of the nation’s most dynamic regional economies, which is home to more than 6.3 million residents, a multilingual workforce, and globally connected infrastructure. Combined, the three counties added 42,600 jobs over the year as of June 2025, with a job growth rate of 1.5 percent, which outpaces the national average of 1.1 percent. Key sectors like education, health services, transportation, and utilities led employment gains.

“South Florida is at its strongest point yet and has become an exceptional destination for businesses looking to expand or relocate their headquarters,” said Kelly Smallridge, President & CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. “Through our unified regional collaboration, we’re sharing a more powerful narrative about our shared advantages—from a diverse talent pool to expanding infrastructure and a flourishing innovation ecosystem.”

“South Florida is not just growing; our diverse modern economy is outpacing national averages in economic output and business formation, particularly within our tech, aviation, life sciences, healthcare, and finance sectors,” said Bob Swindell, President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance. “Further strengthening the connectivity between New York City and South Florida, with its business-friendly tax and regulatory environment, can create low-risk, high-margin opportunities in both regions.”

“This trip is about listening, learning, and deepening partnerships with companies and talent that call both regions ‘home’,” said Rodrick T. Miller, President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “By working together across county lines, we are strengthening the ties that already connect South Florida with New York City and setting a new benchmark for how regions can collaborate to support shared growth and opportunity.”

Centered around South Florida as a united, global business gateway, the region’s economic leaders will highlight the three counties’ collective strengths in finance, technology, innovation, and connectivity. This collaboration is in partnership with Hickey Global , a full-service economic development consulting firm with offices in New York and Fort Lauderdale, which supports private, public, and non-profit economic development organizations around the world. The program will include a briefing from Hickey Global on New York market trends, and a fireside chat featuring Kelly L. Smallridge , President & CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County; Bob Swindell , President & CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance; and Rodrick T. Miller , President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council. This high-impact discussion will also focus on the forces fueling South Florida’s transformative growth while highlighting how regional collaboration can spark the next wave of innovation.

The delegation will also hold one-on-one meetings with companies and professional advisors to discuss targeted opportunities and next steps.

About the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB) serves as the county’s official public/private economic development organization. Established in 1982, the BDB is dedicated to attracting and retaining industries, fostering business investments, creating high-quality jobs, and supporting workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions, and international trade initiatives. Over the past five years, the BDB has supported more than 140 companies, contributing to the creation or retention of over 13,110 direct jobs with average salaries exceeding $80,000 per year. These efforts have driven more than $1.12 billion in capital investments into Palm Beach County. For more information, visit bdb.org .

About the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance is Broward County’s official public-private partnership for economic development. Its mission is to lead Broward County in building a stronger and more diverse economy by stimulating the creation of new jobs and capital investment while facilitating the growth and retention of businesses in Broward County. Services offered by the Alliance include assistance with business relocation or expansion and site selection; incentive programs and information; market research; and serving as a liaison for workforce development between CareerSource Broward, educational institutions, and the business community. The Alliance and its partners, from 2016 to 2025, helped companies create or retain more than 22,850 direct jobs that are estimated to generate through direct, indirect, and induced effects, total employment of more than 44,000 jobs, $1.7 billion in annual personal income, and $8.4 billion in annual economic impact in Broward County, according to an independent study by the South Florida Regional Planning Council. To learn more, visit www.gflalliance.org .