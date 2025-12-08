Zoomex Launches “ZOOtopia Trading Festival” With a 30,000 USDT Airdrop and Exclusive Community Rewards

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



December 2025 — Global cryptocurrency exchange Zoomex has officially launched the “ZOOtopia Trading Festival,” a platform-wide event combining meme-coin trading, daily missions, and exclusive community rewards. The campaign features a total prize pool of 30,000 USDT in airdrops, along with additional perks including fee rebates and movie-ticket giveaways.

According to the official announcement, the ZOOtopia Trading Festival is designed to engage both new and experienced traders by blending high-growth meme-coin momentum with gamified participation tasks. Users who trade eligible meme tokens and complete daily missions can qualify for a share of the 30,000 USDT airdrop pool.

Key Highlights of the ZOOtopia Trading Festival

• 30,000 USDT Airdrop Reward Pool

Participants who complete event tasks and meet the trading requirements will be eligible to claim a portion of the prize pool.

• Meme-Coin Focused Trading Experience

The event includes several trending meme tokens, offering users exposure to some of the most active and volatile assets in the current market cycle.

• Daily Missions & User Engagement Tasks

Beyond trading volume requirements, users can complete structured daily missions to unlock additional rewards, enhancing interaction and accessibility for casual traders.

• Extra Perks: Movie Ticket Draws & Fee Rebates

In addition to the airdrop, Zoomex is offering movie-ticket giveaways and transaction-fee rebates for eligible traders.

Zoomex’s Vision: Simple, Fast, User-First

Founded in 2021, Zoomex has quickly grown into a global trading platform known for its focus on simplicity, user-friendly design, and fast execution. The exchange continues to emphasize transparency, operational fairness, and an easy onboarding experience—especially valuable to newcomers exploring the crypto market.

The ZOOtopia Trading Festival aligns with Zoomex’s broader strategy of encouraging community participation and rewarding user activity. By leveraging the popularity of meme-coin trading and offering low-barrier participation tasks, the platform aims to strengthen user engagement and boost market liquidity.

Learn More

For full event details, eligibility rules, and participation guidelines, please refer to the official Zoomex announcement.

About Zoomex

Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering a seamless trading experience with a focus on transparency, security, and user-centric design. The platform provides spot and derivatives trading, a streamlined user interface, and a growing ecosystem designed for both beginners and advanced traders.

