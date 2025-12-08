Flow Cytometry Market Growth Driven by Immuno-Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Innovations

The flow cytometry market is expanding due to increased investment in immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy sectors. With advancements in genome-based research and single-cell analysis, flow cytometry remains crucial in pharma and biotech. The report highlights technology, opportunities, and potential market pitfalls.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Market 2025-2029 - Forecasts by Technology, Product and Application, with Executive and Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flow Cytometry, a cornerstone of cell analysis, is experiencing accelerated growth due to substantial advancements in immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy markets, spurring unprecedented investments in the quest to cure cancer. This comprehensive report explores the dynamic research and clinical environments, contrasting Bead and Gel methodologies, offering an in-depth view of current trends and future opportunities.

The introduction of genome-based insights is encouraging groundbreaking research into single-cell analysis, further propelling market expansion with no foreseeable limit. As a foundational tool within the pharmaceutical industry, flow cytometry is increasingly pivotal in biotechnology, highlighting its essential role.

This complex field, though challenging, is made accessible through this detailed report, designed to update entire management teams on both technological advancements and market opportunities. While technology progresses rapidly, staying informed about potential opportunities and pitfalls is crucial for strategic planning. Understand growth projections and assess the ultimate market size potential to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

Flow cytometry advancements are not just theoretical but have practical implications, offering insights into the transformative impacts on research and clinical applications. With continued investment and innovation, the field remains at the forefront, strategically important for industry stakeholders aiming to leverage its potential.

To meet the shifting landscape's demands, this report provides essential knowledge, fostering informed decisions that align with current growth trajectories and future expectations. Analyze the driving forces behind flow cytometry's expansion and engage with insights into its applications in modern medical science, particularly in tackling complex challenges such as cancer through innovative approaches like immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy.

Overall, as the field of flow cytometry continues to rapidly evolve, having a detailed, insightful view of its progress and potential is indispensable for navigating the intricate interplay of technology, market opportunities, and scientific advancements.

Companies Featured

  • Agilent
  • Agilent/Dako
  • Amphasys
  • Apogee Flow Systems
  • Applied Cytometry
  • Astrolabe Diagnostics
  • BD (Becton Dickinson)
  • Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • BennuBio
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • bioAffinity Technologies
  • bioMerieux Diagnostics
  • Canopy Biosciences
  • Celerion
  • Cytek Biosciences
  • Cytognos
  • Cytonome
  • De Novo Software
  • Gemini Bio
  • Insightful Science
  • Kinetic River
  • Labcorp
  • Logos Biosystems
  • Luminex Corp (DiaSorin)
  • METAFORA
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Molecular Devices
  • Nanion
  • NanoCellect Biotechnology
  • NASA
  • Navigate BioPharma Services
  • Nodexus
  • Omiq
  • On-Chip Biotechnologies
  • Partek
  • Phitonex
  • Sartorius
  • SBT Instruments
  • Singleron Biotechnologies
  • Slingshot Biosciences
  • Sony Biotechnology
  • Standard BioTools
  • Stratedigm
  • Sysmex Partec
  • Tecan
  • Tercen Data
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • TissueGnostics
  • Union Biometrica
  • Verity Software House
  • Virax Biolabs
  • Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjnd06

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cytometry
                            
                            
                                Flow Cytometry
                            
                            
                                Flow Cytometry Services
                            
                            
                                Free Radical
                            
                            
                                Molecular Device
                            
                            
                                Quantum Dots
                            
                            
                                Signalling Pathway
                            
                            
                                Synthetic Cell
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading