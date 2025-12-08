Dublin, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic Quality Control Market: Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, by Place, by Product, by Manufacturer and by Country - Situation Analysis with Executive & Consultant Guides" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control industry has shown remarkable resilience, rising magnificently to the challenges presented by the recent pandemic. As the industry emerges stronger, new opportunities are burgeoning, poised to further solidify its status as recession-resistant. The integration of advanced technologies and the emergence of new market segments are propelling unprecedented growth and substantial advancements in the sector.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving landscape, highlighting both opportunities and challenges within the IVD Quality Control industry. Clinical laboratory testing continues to gain momentum, benefiting immensely from the rapid advancements in biotechnology, particularly genomics. This synergistic relationship is contributing to a plethora of dynamic trends, promising robust market growth and elevated company valuations.

The report serves as a crucial resource for analysts and strategic planners, offering extensive data and insights pivotal for informed decision-making. It encapsulates hundreds of pages of valuable information, shedding light on the evolving clinical laboratory trends and the intrinsic role of IVD. It enables stakeholders to forecast demand for pioneering testing regimes or cutting-edge technologies, facilitating judicious research investment decisions.

Tailored to provide granular insights, the report includes comprehensive breakouts for 15 countries and 4 regions. For buyers seeking specific insights, detailed breakouts for any country worldwide are available, providing a global perspective that's crucial for strategic planning and market evaluations.

Armed with the latest data, investors and market analysts can make informed investment decisions and conduct valuations with heightened confidence. The inclusion of five-year market forecasts further empowers stakeholders to anticipate market trajectories and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In summary, this report is an indispensable tool for those keen on navigating the thriving IVD Quality Control industry landscape, providing data-driven insights and forecasts to guide strategic investments in this dynamically evolving sector.

Companies Featured

Abbott Laboratories

Alpha-Tec Systems

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin S.p.A.

Fortress Diagnostics

Grifols

Helena Laboratories

Hologic

Kova International

LGC Clinical Diagnostics

LGC Standards

Maine Molecular Quality Controls

Microbiologics

Microbix Systems

Novacyt

QuidelOrtho

Randox Toxicology

Seegene

Sensible Diagnostics

SERO

Siemens Healthineers

Streck

Sun Diagnostics

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters

ZeptoMetrix

